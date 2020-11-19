Newtopia to Present at the Upcoming Desjardins Digital Healthcare Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU), a tech-enabled disease prevention company focused on healthy habit change, is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to participate in the inaugural Desjardins Digital Healthcare Conference, hosted by Desjardins Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Jeff Ruby, founder and CEO of Newtopia, will be presenting on at 10 a.m., as well as meeting separately with registered investors in one-on-one meetings.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.newtopia.com/investors.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled disease prevention company focused on healthy habit change. Newtopia's platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans. To learn more, visit newtopia.com.

SOURCE Newtopia Inc.

For further information: Contacts: Chief Executive Officer: Jeff Ruby, [email protected]; Media Contact: Rikki Bennie, [email protected], 1.888.639.8181 ext 208

