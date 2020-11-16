Newtopia Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Three Executive Leaders

"As we scale to become the category leader in disease prevention, we are building our leadership team with the right industry background and expertise essential for delivering a hyper-personalized experience for our participants alongside a proven value on investment for our risk bearing partners," said Jeff Ruby, Founder & Chief Executive Officer. "These three outstanding individuals will help fuel our continued growth in disease prevention. I am delighted to welcome our newest additions to the Newtopia team and look forward to a long, successful future innovating together."

Newly appointed executives:

Lara Dodo is a passionate business leader, with a proven record of revenue and operational success across Fortune 1000 firms and start-ups. Her leadership philosophy and style are deeply rooted in leading by example and instilling team cultures that incubate innovation, top performance and positive morale. Over the past 20-years, Lara's core value has been community leadership, including speaking on topics such as women in technology, career navigation and personal development. Lara is a proven entrepreneurial leader, having previously served as CEO of TimePlay, COO of Newtopia and Co-Founder of Bedrock Affect.

Bill Van Wyck comes to Newtopia as a seasoned founder and leader of tech-enabled companies such as Zillion. Throughout his career, he has leveraged technology to innovate across multiple industries including healthcare, e-commerce, shipping and logistics and transportation. Previously, Bill founded CSI to deliver high-speed networking systems to the securities sector where he led the company to an acquisition by Elcom International, then further grew the company to a successful IPO. Recently, he was founder, CEO and CIO of Zillion which became the backbone digital health platform for the US's largest health insurer. Bill is focused on transforming the company's product and technology infrastructure and use of data science to lead product innovation and enhance participant engagement.

Anthony Lam is a results-driven executive business leader with over 20 years of international senior finance and operational leadership experience in a number of successful, high growth public and private organizations spanning the Digital Media, Loyalty, SaaS, Software, Gaming, eCommerce and Technology Licensing sectors.

His experience spans a number of companies with a presence in North America and Europe with successful listings on the NASDAQ, TSX and London AIM. Anthony's philosophy is to build scalable teams on a foundation of integrity, resilience, mutual respect and ongoing professional development, leveraging technology to improve efficiency and a continuous desire to inspire exceptional performance.

In addition, Newtopia today announced the issuance of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,888,028 common shares in the capital of Newtopia pursuant to Newtopia's stock option plan. The options are exercisable on or before November 16, 2025, subject to earlier termination in accordance with Newtopia's stock option plan, at an exercise price of CDN$0.85 per share. The options are subject to certain vesting conditions.

