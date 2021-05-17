Newtopia Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release for Thursday, May 20, 2021

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention, today announced that the Company plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The Company's earnings release, audited annual financial statements, and Management Discussion & Analysis will be available on the Investor Relations' section of its website, newtopia.com/investors and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for health insurers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, reverse, and slow the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social, and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

