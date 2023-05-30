Newtopia Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Ongoing cost optimization to achieve profitability in 2023

Q1 2023 gross margin (non IFRS) 1 up 1300 basis points year over year

Quarterly conference call scheduled for May 30, 2023 at 5 pm ET

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable habits that prevent, slow, and reverse chronic disease, today announced its first quarter financial results, operational highlights and filing of quarterly financial statements. These results pertain to the three months ended March 31, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (vs. Q1 2022):

Revenue of $2.65 million , as compared to $2.87 million .

, as compared to . Gross profit margin1 of 60%, as compared to 47%.

"We continued to see momentum in gross profit and operating expense improvements in the first quarter as we implement the strategic plan we laid out in 2022," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "We are actively managing our expenses to achieve profitability in 2023, and our goal of reducing expenses is quickly coming to fruition. For the first quarter, gross profit margins increased 1300 basis points year-over-year. This ramp in expense cuts will continue throughout the year as we make our way toward EBITDA and cash flow positive."

Ruby continued, "We look forward to seeing the benefit of several recent multi-year contract renewals with large clients that will further enhance our revenue and profitability in the second half of the year. As a result of implementing one of these multi-year contract renewals for a large client during the quarter, we identified hundreds of participants who had made material health improvements using our platform, providing further evidence that our solution is highly engaging and effective. For this group, we made some important value-based changes to our definition of engaged participants that we intend to further improve their habits. While this change had a declining impact on our first quarter revenue, we anticipate that we will be able to adjust to this higher engagement level commitment in successive quarters as we transition additional participant engagement behaviors into habits.

In addition to organic growth, our pipeline of new business with self-insured employers and innovative health plans remains robust. Opportunities from leading macro drivers for our industry, including the growing popularity of, and commercial interest in, GLP-1 medications for diabetes and weight management, alongside growth in advanced primary care are creating a vast new landscape of possibilities for habit change platforms like Newtopia. I continue to believe that there is no better time to invest in primary prevention habit change, and Newtopia is at the forefront of preventing, reversing and slowing chronic disease."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $2.65 million, compared to $2.87 million in the prior-year period. Enrollment fee revenue, or revenue from Welcome Kit sales, totaled 19% of revenue for the quarter.

Non-IFRS gross profit for the first quarter 2023 totaled $1.6 million, as compared to $1.3 million in the prior-year period. This calculation is comprised of Newtopia's revenue less direct expenses, which include the cost of Welcome Kits sold to new participants and labor costs associated with hiring and training the Company's coaching team of Inspirators. As a percentage of revenue, gross profit totaled 60%, compared to 47% in the prior-year period.

Operating expenses2 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 totaled $2.3 million, compared to $2.6 million in the prior-year period. For the first quarter, EBITDA3 totaled a loss of $0.7 million, compared with $1.2 million in the prior-year period.

The Company ended the first quarter 2023 with approximately $0.3 million in cash, with additional access to its revolving line of credit with a Canadian Schedule 1 bank.

2023 Outlook

Newtopia continues to anticipate top and bottom-line year-over-year growth in 2023. In addition, due to continued strategic expense management including additional cuts made in the first quarter, Newtopia anticipates that the Company is currently on a clear path to EBITDA and cash flow positive within 2023. Profitability is anticipated to build throughout the year, with the bottom line improving incrementally each quarter.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2023 results in further detail. To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-3982 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6780 (International) 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference Conference ID number . The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at investor.newtopia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through June 13, 2023 which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the passcode 13738818. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for health insurers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, reverse and slow the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more, visit newtopia.com , LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Newtopia's future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "predicts", "projects", "targets", "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipate" or "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward- looking information. Such statements reflect Newtopia's current views and intentions with respect to future events, based on information available to Newtopia, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. While forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and analyses that Newtopia believes are reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions management believes to be relevant and reasonable, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Certain of the "risk factors" that could cause actual results to differ materially from Newtopia's forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation: the termination of contracts by clients, risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters- in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and other general economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors discussed or referred to in Newtopia's disclosure documents, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com including Newtopia's final long form prospectus dated March 30, 2020.

Should any factor affect Newtopia's in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Newtopia does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and Newtopia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management uses certain non-IFRS measures, which are defined in the appropriate sections of this press release, to better assess the Company's underlying performance. These measures are reviewed regularly by management and the Company's Board of Directors in assessing the Company's performance and in making decisions about ongoing operations. In addition, we use certain non-IFRS measures to determine the components of management compensation. We believe that these measures are also used by investors as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Readers are cautioned that these terms are not recognized IFRS measures and do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and should not be construed as alternatives to IFRS terms, such as net income.

Key Financial Measures and Schedule of Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Gross Profit Information [1]



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

$

$ Revenue 2,648,657

2,866,714 Cost of revenue (1,275,682)

(1,517,836) Gross profit 1,372,975

1,348,878 Add amortization of intangible asset 206,514

- Non-IFRS adjusted gross profit 1,579,489

1,348,878







Gross profit margin 52 %

47 % Non-IFRS adjusted gross profit margin 60 %

47 %

Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses [2]



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

$

$ Total expenses 2,745,802

2,976,571 Add (Subtract)





Share-based compensation (93,290)

(132,508) Depreciation of property and equipment (1,549)

(14,380) Depreciation of right-of-use asset -

(46,195) Interest on lease obligations (12,590)

(22,979) Interest and accretion expense (169,695)

(97,290) Finance charges (109,648)

(37,110) Capitalized borrowing costs -

29,000 Foreign exchange loss (18,272)

(15,033) Amortization of deferred finance charges (33,815)

(58,800)







Adjusted operating expenses 2,306,943

2,581,276

EBITDA [3]



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

$

$ Non-IFRS gross profit 1,579,489

1,348,878 Adjusted operating expenses (2,306,943)

(2,581,276)







EBITDA (727,454)

(1,232,398)

NEWTOPIA INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)



March 31, December 31,

2023 2022

(Unaudited) (Audited)

$ $ Assets



Current assets



Cash 338,370 345,950 Trade and other receivables 1,469,887 1,557,640 Contract asset 55,400 190,000 Prepaid expenses and deposits 183,731 205,843 Inventories 214,976 325,571 Deferred costs 56,954 76,269

2,319,318 2,701,273 Property and equipment 7,602 8,052 Intangible asset 3,028,849 3,235,363

5,355,769 5,944,688 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 2,320,039 2,584,039 Credit facility 4,434,191 4,823,545 Lease obligations 307,915 544,700 Deferred revenue 48,185 48,185 Debentures 2,456,046 2,409,103







9,566,376 10,409,572





Debentures 1,096,749 1,068,772

10,663,125 11,478,344 Equity/Deficit



Common shares 48,882,767 47,978,992 Contributed surplus 13,556,801 12,861,449 Deficit (67,746,924) (66,374,097)

(5,307,356) (5,533,656)

5,355,769 5,944,688

NEWTOPIA INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)



2023 2022







$ $





Revenue 2,648,657 2,866,714 Cost of revenue 1,275,682 1,517,836 Gross profit 1,372,975 1,348,878





Operating expenses



Technology and development 922,065 806,295 Sales and marketing 426,170 644,211 General and administrative 958,708 1,130,770 Share–based compensation 93,290 132,508 Depreciation of property and equipment 1,549 14,380 Depreciation of right–of–use asset – 46,195

2,401,782 2,774,359 Other expenses (income)



Interest on lease obligations 12,590 22,979 Interest and accretion expense 169,695 97,290 Finance charges 109,648 37,110 Capitalized borrowing costs – (29,000) Foreign exchange loss 18,272 15,033 Amortization of deferred finance charges 33,815 58,800

344,020 202,212





Net loss and comprehensive loss (1,372,827) (1,627,693)

NEWTOPIA INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)





Common Shares Contributed Surplus Deficit Total

$ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2022 47,978,992 12,861,449 (66,374,097) (5,533,656) Net loss and comprehensive loss – – (1,372,827) (1,372,827) Share–based compensation – 93,290 – 93,290 Settlement of related party payable – 38,542 – 38,542 Private placement offering of Units, net of issuance costs 930,218 537,077 – 1,467,295 Compensation options (26,443) 26,443 – - Balance, March 31, 2023 48,882,767 13,556,801 (67,746,924) (5,307,356)









Balance, December 31, 2021 45,177,120 11,652,200 (58,673,634) (1,844,314) Net loss and comprehensive loss – – (1,627,693) (1,627,693) Share–based compensation – 132,508 – 132,508 Settlement of related party payable – 23,485 – 23,485 Balance, March 31, 2022 45,177,120 11,808,193 (60,301,327) (3,316,014)

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)



2023 2022

$ $ Cash flows used in operating activities



Net loss and comprehensive loss (1,372,827) (1,627,693) Items not involving cash:



Depreciation of property and equipment 1,549 14,380 Depreciation of right–of–use asset – 46,195 Amortization of intangible asset 206,514 – Capitalized borrowing costs – (29,000) Amortization of deferred finance charges 33,815 58,800 Accretion expense 74,920 46,390 Interest on lease obligations 12,590 22,979 Stock–based compensation 93,290 132,508

(950,149) (1,335,441) Change in non–cash working capital



Trade and other receivables 87,753 (190,564) Prepaid expenses and deposits 22,112 74,638 Inventories 110,595 (68,233) Trade and other payables (225,458) 668,722 Contract asset/liability 134,600 137,554 Deferred revenue – (4,582)

(820,547) (717,906) Cash flows used in investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (1,099) (1,788) Intangible asset development costs – (448,099)

(1,099) (449,887) Cash flows provided by financing activities:



Credit facility withdrawals 1,415,546 2,318,568 Credit facility repayments (1,804,900) (804,580) Credit facility financing costs (14,500) (15,381) Repayment of lease obligations (249,375) (93,971) Proceeds from private placement offering of Units, net of cash issuance costs 1,467,295 –

814,066 1,404,636 Net change in cash during the period (7,580) 236,843 Cash, beginning of period 345,950 811,584 Cash, end of period 338,370 1,048,427







1 Gross profit is defined as revenue, which is comprised of onboarding Welcome Kit revenue, ongoing engagement fees and success fees, less cost of sales, which is comprised of Welcome Kit costs, compensation expense for Inspirators and care specialists, genetic testing costs and the amortization of intangible assets. Gross margin percentage is calculated by dividing gross profit by total revenue for the defined period. Gross profit is considered by management to be an integral measure of financial performance and represents the amount of revenues retained by the Company after incurring direct costs. However, gross profit is not a recognized measure of profitability under IFRS. The Company defines Non-IFRS gross profit as gross profit plus amortization of intangible assets, for a true revenue less direct cost calculation and an "apples to apples" comparison vs. prior periods. 2 Adjusted operating expenses consist of all cash-based technology, sales and marketing and administrative expenses. Adjusted operating expense is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for total operating expenses, which we believe to be the most directly comparable IFRS measure. 3 EBITDA stands for "earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization". Although a commonly used financial metric, EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for loss from operations which we believe to be the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

