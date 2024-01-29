Newtopia Launches "GLP-1 Sustain" Program to Affordably Preserve and Extend Valuable Health Benefits of Novel Weight Loss Drugs

NEWU Enables Path to Positive ROI for Payers, Employers, and Value-Based Providers Burdened by Soaring Health Costs and GLP-1 'Sticker Shock'

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform for creating habits that prevent, slow and reverse chronic disease, today announced GLP-1 Sustain, a companion program to specifically support and extend the dramatic clinical outcomes produced by glucagon-like-peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists and other related agonist drugs at a critical juncture in the patient journey - once a user first encounters a "weight loss plateau"i and even if users cease taking the medication entirely.

In so doing, Newtopia's GLP-1 Sustain brings to market a much-needed pathway to ensure that the many short-term health benefits of these medications may be long-lasting and that the significant costs to invest in them may in fact yield a positive ROI for payers, employers, value-based providers, and patients.

Newtopia's habit change platform is already proven for its unrivaled ability to generate and maintain high levels of user-engagement for periods of two years and beyond. Newtopia leads the industry by consistently demonstrating 70% of its participants as actively engaged at 12 months, and over 60% engaged at 24 months.ii

Through its unique engagement capabilities, Newtopia cultivates positive lifestyle habits among its participants focused on nutrition, exercise, and emotional well-being. According to published results of a randomized controlled clinical trial (RCT) on 2,835 individuals with increased waist circumference and at least one other metabolic risk factor, Newtopia's method for habit change produces significant beneficial change in several metabolic risk factors and an average weight loss of 10 pounds or 4.3% of the pre-program weight. Unpublished data from the three-year RCT further indicate that the program's weight loss benefit persists for at least three years. Such durable clinical benefits lead to an annual cost savings of at least $1,464 per participant.iii

Leveraging this very same habit change platform, Newtopia's GLP-1 Sustain combines genetic testing for risk factors and key behaviors with individualized live coaching, curated content, and remote monitoring from smart devices to help any GLP-1 user identify, develop, and internalize constructive lifestyle habits necessary to sustain weight loss, health, and well-being over time – whether users remain on, or ultimately stop taking these medications.

"We are very excited to bring our proven engagement and habit change value-proposition to the GLP-1 juggernaut," says Newtopia Founder and CEO Jeff Ruby. "We know from experience that we can produce sustainable habit change in this patient population – just as we have done for every other population we serve."

GLP-1 Sustain will also produce significant annual cost savings for Newtopia clients of ~$10,000+ per participant (i.e. the average annual cost of GLP-1 medications of ~$12,000 replaced post-plateau, or if users cease the medication, with the average annual value-based cost of Newtopia of ~$750).

At less than 1/10th the cost of these drugs, GLP-1 Sustain offers a proven, scalable, and affordable pathway to preserve the weight loss and other health benefits produced by GLP-1 medications for millions of Americans.

"Newtopia's GLP-1 Sustain may be 'The Missing Piece' we need to resolve a cost-benefit conundrum in one of the fastest growing drug markets of all time," said Greg Steinberg, MD – cardiologist, former Head of Clinical Innovation at Aetna, and former CEO of ActiveHealth Management. "Payers and employers must balance the urgent need to produce meaningful health outcomes in their populations with the practical need to produce positive returns on their spend. If the weight does not stay off, the expense of GLP-1s and related drugs is hard to justify. But if Newtopia helps users sustain their weight loss, especially when they cycle off the drug protocol, payers, employers, and providers can begin to rationalize prescribing and funding greater access to these medications."

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com , LinkedIn or X .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Newtopia's future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "predicts", "projects", "targets", "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipate" or "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward- looking information. Such statements reflect Newtopia's current views and intentions with respect to future events, based on information available to Newtopia, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. While forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and analyses that Newtopia believes are reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions management believes to be relevant and reasonable, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Certain of the "risk factors" that could cause actual results to differ materially from Newtopia's forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation: the termination of contracts by clients, risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters- in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and other general economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors discussed or referred to in Newtopia's disclosure documents, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com including Newtopia's final long form prospectus dated March 30, 2020.

Should any factor affect Newtopia's in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Newtopia does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and Newtopia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Newtopia Inc.

For further information: Rob Halpern, [email protected]