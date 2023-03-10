Newtopia Grants Incentive Options

TORONTO, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTC: NEWUF), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on preventing, slowing and reversing chronic disease, announces that its board of directors has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers and employees of the Company exercisable for 10,600,000 common shares of the Company at $0.105 per share for five years (the "Options"). The Options have been granted pursuant to the Company's amended and restated stock option plan dated September 14, 2022. The Options granted to directors will vest quarterly over one year and the Options granted to officers and employees will vest quarterly over three years.

Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com , LinkedIn or Twitter .

