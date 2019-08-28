News Photographers Association of Canada reacts to refusal of entry for Canadian journalist

VANCOUVER, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Members of the News Photographers Association of Canada (NPAC) are extremely concerned over recent events at the U.S. border where veteran journalist Carolyn Dunn was initially denied entry into the U.S. with border and protection services citing Ms. Dunn lacking a non-immigrant visa. The CBC reporter was going to Washington D.C. to cover her colleague's vacation.

"It's a disturbing trend. The members of the Canadian press have always had a mostly cordial relationship across borders. It doesn't matter if it's television/print/web, freelance or staff; citizens of Canada should not and do not require visas to enter the United States. While Ms. Carolyn Dunn was eventually allowed to board a flight into the United States, it speaks volumes about the current climate," says Ryan McLeod, NPAC vice-president.

"Canadian citizens have a right to the news going on beyond our borders, they have a right to hear that news from trusted Canadian journalists and photojournalists, especially with regards to a neighbour we share our entire land border with."

Globally, journalists and photojournalists capture the faces, stories, and moments of the communities they profile. They are storytellers who bring us to the places that we can't be at to see for ourselves.

About NPAC:

NPAC celebrates and champions quality and ethical photography in journalism. Through a variety of efforts, the association challenges its members to better themselves and to continually raise the bar of industry standards.

This national organization includes over 300 professional press and documentary photographers, photo editors and photojournalism students from across Canada.

