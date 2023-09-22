NEWPORT ANNOUNCES SATURNA GROUP, CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS LLP, AS AUDITOR

Trading Symbol: NWX (TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Newport Exploration Ltd ("Newport" or "the Company") announces that, effective September 22nd, 2023, Saturna Group, Chartered Professional Accountants LLP have been appointed as the Company's auditor until the next annual general meeting of the Company. Saturna Group replaces KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor.

About Newport

Newport has a 2.5% Gross Overriding Royalty ("GOR") over permits in the Cooper Basin, Australia, operated by Beach Energy Ltd. There is no time limit or expiry date on the GOR assets, and no cost to the Company to retain them.

The Company currently has 105,579,874 common shares issued and outstanding.

