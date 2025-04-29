BEACH ENERGY'S Q3 ACTIVITIES REPORT

Trading Symbol: NWX (TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Newport Exploration Ltd ("Newport" or "the Company") provides an update for licences in the Cooper basin, Australia, over which the Company has a 2.5% gross overriding royalty ("GOR"). This information was reported by Beach Energy Ltd ("Beach") (ASX: BPT) in its FY25 Third Quarter Activities Report dated 29 April 2025.

Production

Highlights of the third quarter production from the Western Flank as reported by Beach are as follows:

Production from the Western Flank was 549 kboe, 12% below the prior quarter (Note: Western Flank includes the Company's GOR licences ex PEL's 91, 106, 107 and PRL 26, as well as licences ex PEL's 92, 104 and 111, over which the Company does not have a GOR), mainly due to natural field decline which was partially mitigated through strong reservoir performance, high facility uptime and ongoing optimization activities.

Western Flank oil production of 402 kbbl was 12% below the prior quarter.

Gas and gas liquids production of 147 kboe was 14% below the prior quarter.

Beach reported heavy rain and flooding across the region caused production interruptions at some operational sites. Beach is monitoring the southward movement of floodwaters from Queensland and is proactively managing operations and work programs to minimize the impact on production and the environment. Early assessment indicates that deferral of oil production of up to 0.1 MMboe may be experienced during Beach's Q4 FY25 and potentially into FY26.

The Company will update shareholders as soon as it is in receipt of any specific production forecasts for the GOR licences.

Realized Gas & Oil Prices

The average realized price of oil was AUD$133/bbl, an 8% increase over the prior quarter.

The average realized price of gas was AUD$11 per GJ, a 4% increase over the prior quarter.

Beach report their average realized price across all products was AUD$86/boe, a 4% increase over the prior quarter.

Drilling Activities

Beach reported no drilling was undertaken during the quarter. Beach's planning and rig contracting for the 10-well oil appraisal and development campaign and subsequent oil exploration campaign continued during the quarter. Commencement of the appraisal and development campaign is now expected in H1 FY26, subject to the extent of flooding in the Cooper Basin.

About Newport

Newport has a 2.5% Gross Overriding Royalty ("GOR") over permits in the Cooper Basin, Australia, operated by Beach Energy Ltd ("Beach"). There is no time limit or expiry date on the GOR assets, and no cost to the Company to retain them.

Newport has no control over operating decisions made by Beach. Accordingly, this prevents the Company from commenting on Beach's operating plans going forward. The Company recommends that shareholders and potential investors access material information relevant to the Company as released independently by Beach and Santos Ltd in order to keep current during exploration, development and potential production of all the licences subject to the Company's GOR. The Company receives its GOR from Beach, which is not a reporting issuer in Canada, therefore Newport is not able to confirm if the disclosure satisfies the requirements of NI 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities, or other requirements of Canadian securities legislation.

The Company currently has 105,579,874 common shares issued and outstanding and approximately $2.5 million in the Treasury (comprised of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments), and no debt.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release is intended to provide readers with a reasonable basis for assessing the future performance of the Company. The words "believe", "should", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may pertain to assumptions regarding the price of oil and fluctuations in currency markets (specifically the Australian dollar) and future dividend payments. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, which are considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Factors include, but are not limited to, the risk of fluctuations in the assumed prices of oil, the risk of changes in government legislation including the risk of obtaining necessary licences and permits, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, Australia or other countries in which the Company carries or may carry on business in the future, risks associated with developmental activities, the speculative nature of exploration and development, and assumed quantities or grades of reserves. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those acknowledged in such statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

