Newport Announces Election of Directors

Trading Symbol: NWX (TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Newport Exploration Ltd ("Newport" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management Information Circular for the 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders were re-elected as directors of Newport. A total of 61,829,897 common shares or 58.56 per cent of Newport's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the AGM. The detailed results are set out in the table.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Ian Rozier 57,455,537 92.93 4,374,360 7.07 Barbara Dunfield 57,455,537 92.93 4,374,360 7.07 Merfyn Roberts 60,339,537 97.59 1,490,360 2.41 James Robertson 61,773,537 99.91 56,360 0.09

These AGM results indicate strong support for the management and Board of Directors of the Company and for the current management strategy of allocating capital to shareholders through quarterly dividends, as announced on December 12, 2019.

www.newport-exploration.com

www.beachenergy.com.au

www.santos.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release.

SOURCE Newport Exploration Ltd.

For further information: Ian Rozier, Director and Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 685 6851, [email protected]