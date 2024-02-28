Newmont Corporation Joins the International Copper Association

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- The International Copper Association (ICA) is pleased to announce the addition of its newest member, Newmont Corporation, following an election to membership by the ICA Board of Representatives in December 2023.

Newmont, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. With more than 100 years of history, Newmont is committed to creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining. The addition of Newmont to ICA comes at a timely moment for the copper industry, as ICA and its members work to provide the building blocks of a modern, sustainable future in alignment with the Paris Agreement goals.

As Peter Toth, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Newmont, stated, "We look forward to engaging with the ICA on their efforts to support safe and sustainable production of copper as an essential metal in a way that protects the environment, engages local stakeholders and safeguards the health and well-being of our employees. We are committed to positively contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and look forward to bringing our values of safety, integrity, sustainability, inclusion and responsibility to our partnership with ICA and our growing copper operations."

ICA's President Juan Ignacio Díaz added, "We are very happy to welcome Newmont to ICA at this important juncture for global sustainable development. The copper industry plays a critical role in circular and energy-efficient solutions for electrification, renewable energy and green infrastructure. Newmont's values and commitment to the environment make them a strong representative of the copper mining industry."

"As the leading voice of the copper industry, the International Copper Association has a long history of supporting its membership to promote the indispensable role of copper in modern society," noted Shehzad Bharmal, ICA Chairman of the Board and Senior Vice President, Base Metals at Teck Resources Limited. "We are excited to have Newmont join the association, further strengthening partnership within the industry toward our shared goals."

About Newmont Corporation

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

About the International Copper Association

The International Copper Association (ICA) brings together the global copper industry to develop and defend markets for copper and make a positive contribution to society's sustainable development goals. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., ICA has offices in three primary regions: Asia, Europe and North America. ICA and its Copper Alliance® partners are active in more than 60 countries worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.copperalliance.org.

Media contact:

Nicole Witoslawski, +1 646 350 9968

[email protected]

Jennifer Pakradooni

Newmont, Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE International Copper Association