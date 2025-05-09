Newmont Announces a Decrease in its Holdings of Discovery Silver Corp.

Early Warning Disclosure

DENVER, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) (ASX: NEM) (PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") announced today a decrease in its holdings of common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Discovery Silver Corp. ("Discovery").

On May 8, 2025 , Goldcorp Inc. ("G Inc."), a subsidiary of Newmont, sold 50,500,000 Common Shares for aggregate consideration of approximately CAD $124.07 million, or CAD $2.457 per Common Share. The disposition occurred through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Immediately prior to the disposition, Newmont beneficially held 119,716,667 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.95% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the disposition, Newmont beneficially holds 79,216,667 Common Shares, representing approximately 8.64% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Newmont will evaluate its investment in Discovery from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease its shareholdings as circumstances require through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Newmont under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, please contact Neil Backhouse at +1 (303) 837-5002 [email protected].

Newmont's address is 6900 E Layton Avenue, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80237. Discovery is listed on the TSX and its address is 55 University Avenue, Suite701, Toronto, ON Canada, M5J 2H7.

