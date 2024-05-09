Newmarket Craft Beer & Beverage Festival: Brews, Bites and Fun at Fairy Lake!

NEWMARKET, ON, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Newmarket Craft Beer and Beverage Festival Returns to Fairy Lake on June 21-22nd, 2024, with an exciting lineup. Get ready to raise your glasses and enjoy a weekend filled with delicious brews, gourmet food, and live music!

This year's festival promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. With over 35 beverage and gourmet food vendors, there will be something to tantalize every palate. From artisanal craft beers to refreshing beverages, a non-alcoholic bar and delectable bites, guests are invited to indulge in a feast for the senses.

Adding to the festival's vibrant atmosphere, the main stage will feature live music performances throughout the day, ensuring that there's never a dull moment. In addition, an acoustic stage curated by the Aurapalooza festival, will provide a more intimate setting for music lovers to enjoy acoustic performances from talented local artists.

But the fun doesn't stop there! Attendees can also look forward to a variety of large interactive games, perfect for creating lasting memories with friends and family. Plus, the festival is proud to be fur-friendly, welcoming four-legged companions to join in on the festivities in the bark zone.

In the spirit of giving back to the community, the Newmarket Craft Beer and Beverage Festival is proud to support two local organizations: the Newmarket Food Pantry and the Newmarket Soccer Club. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to these worthy causes, helping to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need. NewMakit will also be onsite selling pottery mugs in support of our charities.

"We're thrilled to bring back the Newmarket Craft Beer and Beverage Festival for another exciting year," said Michelle Planche, Director. "This event is not only a celebration of great beer and food but also a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community and support local businesses."

Tickets for the Newmarket Craft Beer and Beverage Festival are available for purchase online. Please visit www.communitycraftbeerfest.com .

About Us: The Newmarket Craft Beer and Beverage Festival is an annual event dedicated to celebrating the best in craft beer, beverages, and gourmet food in the Newmarket area. Organized by a passionate team of beer enthusiasts and community advocates, the festival aims to provide a fun and memorable experience for attendees while giving back to the local community.

