Cheers to Summer! The Newmarket Craft Beverage Festival Returns June 13-14, 2025

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Newmarket, Get ready to raise a glass and kick off summer in style! The Newmarket Craft Beverage Festival is back and better than ever, returning just in time for Father's Day weekend, on Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Riverwalk Commons North Parking Lot (170 Doug Duncan Drive).

This two-day outdoor celebration showcases the very best of Ontario's craft beverage scene from crisp, locally brewed ciders and bold beers to smooth spirits and refreshing non-alcoholic options. Whether you're a seasoned craft beverage fan or just looking for a great time with friends, there's something for everyone to sip and enjoy.

The festival isn't just about the drinks, it's an experience! Enjoy a full lineup of live music all weekend long, featuring acts like Duvet Cover Band, Kelly Davis, Rock Express, plus DJ sets and an energetic line dancing session by Cheatin' Hearts.

Looking for a thrill? Try your hand at axe throwing! Bringing the family? Saturday features kids' programming until 3 PM, with fun and interactive activities to keep the little ones entertained.

And yes furry friends are welcome! Bring your pup along to enjoy the festival atmosphere with you.

Your event ticket comes with awesome exclusive perks, including:

Special discounts at participating local breweries

Access to a digital coupon book offering deals across Newmarket and from festival vendors

and from festival vendors A Stay-and-Sip Package with The Postmark Hotel for the ultimate weekend getaway Check out the package here

Festival Dates & Times:

• Friday, June 13 | 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

• Saturday, June 14 | 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Kids' activities end at 3 PM)

Grab your tickets now:

Buy tickets here

Explore a diverse array of local craft vendors and community sponsors who help bring this vibrant event to life: View the vendor lineup

As the festival team puts it:

"This festival isn't just about great drinks. It's about community, connection, and celebrating the start of summer right in the heart of downtown Newmarket."

So gather your friends, leash your dog, book your stay, and get ready to toast to summer!

SOURCE Community Craft Beer Festival

For media enquiries please contact: Michelle Planche, [email protected], (416)-737-0291