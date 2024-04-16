OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Digital Governance Council has recently introduced a new advisory body focused on AI ethics, aiming to provide expert guidance to organizations in making responsible decisions regarding the design and use of AI technologies. This initiative is part of the Council's efforts to support organizations in creating, deploying, and governing AI systems in an ethical and accountable manner.

Expert Advisory Panel on AI Ethics

The newly formed AI Ethics Advisory Panel is comprised of seasoned thought leaders and experts in data, technology, AI policy, and governance. The panel members will provide invaluable insights and strategic advice to organizations on AI ethics and governance. Their areas of focus encompass ethical impact assessment reviews and strategic guidance on ethical risk mitigation for AI projects.

Key Features of the Advisory Panel's Services

Ethical Impact Assessment Review: The advisory panel will conduct a thorough review of the ethical impact assessment prepared by organizations, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of the ethical implications associated with their AI projects.

The advisory panel will conduct a thorough review of the ethical impact assessment prepared by organizations, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of the ethical implications associated with their AI projects. Strategic Guidance on Ethical Risk Mitigation: Following the assessment, the panel will offer tailored advice on selecting strategies to mitigate identified ethical risks. This guidance is designed to safeguard organizations against potential ethical risks in the deployment of AI technologies.

Members of the Advisory Panel

The panel members bring a wealth of experience and expertise from various sectors, including data governance, technology, AI policy, and entrepreneurship. They are committed to leveraging their knowledge to promote the ethical and responsible use of AI technologies. For a more in-depth look at our advisory panel members, click here.

Inviting SMEs to Participate

The Digital Governance Council invites small and medium organizations to participate in the ethical impact assessment review process and benefit from the expertise of the AI Ethics Advisory Panel. This Panel will provide support and guidance to SMEs in identifying and addressing ethical risks associated with their AI projects.

SMEs building or deploying AI can express their interest to access end-users, privacy, security, legal professionals, technical experts, demographic diversity, and more to review their ethical impact assessments and advise on the selection of treatment options to safeguard ethical risks. Express your interest here.

The establishment of the AI Ethics Advisory Panel by the Digital Governance Council reflects a proactive approach to promoting ethical and responsible AI practices. By engaging with expert advisors and inviting SMEs to participate, the Council aims to foster trust and accountability in the design, deployment, and governance of AI systems across various sectors in Canada.

About the Digital Governance Council

The Digital Governance Council is a member-driven organization that acts as a cross-sector neutral convener for Canada's executive leaders to identify, prioritize and act on digital governance opportunities and challenges. The Council leads an Executive Forum for council members, sets technology governance standards through the Digital Governance Standards Institute and certifies the compliance of Canadian organizations in the management of the effective and efficient use of digital technologies. To learn more about the organization and its initiatives, visit www.dgc-cgn.org or contact [email protected].

