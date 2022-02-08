Newly formalized partnership in the tourism sector boosts Edmonton's event attraction and marketing abilities

EDMH, which was formalized in 2013, is a non-profit tourism and hospitality association in Alberta's capital city which represents 80 per cent of local hotels. It has been an unsung hero in its time, quietly funding a number of initiatives in the visitor economy sector; most recently, EDMH provided vital funds to partners which secured the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at Commonwealth Stadium. Those two games provided over $30 million in economic impact for the city.

With travel and hotel stays not looking to rebound until 2025, both EDMH and Edmonton's destination management and marketing organization, Explore Edmonton, took a major step forward to formally partner together with to make our city a four-season destination of choice for both leisure and business travellers. The collaborative approach will help identify new opportunities for the city and further enhance events coming to Edmonton.

"This is an important step forward in recovery," said Marcela Mandeville, Explore Edmonton's board chair. "We're thankful to the leadership at Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels Ltd. for their efforts to establish this Memorandum of Understanding. There is a lot of work to do to help the visitor economy recover, and this commitment to partnership will position Edmonton strongly as we rebuild."

"This is a result of the outstanding collaboration between the EDMH Board and the Explore Edmonton Leadership Team" said Barnie Yerxa, Chair of EDMH. "Both organizations understand the benefit of the work that both sides do and how this relationship benefits the entire city as we continue to market the city of Edmonton as the destination to host conferences, tradeshows, sporting events and any other events that put a spotlight on our city."

"While we've been working together for a number of years, formalizing an agreement is a key step," said Explore Edmonton CEO Traci Bednard. "Explore Edmonton is a strong entity; in 2021, despite the pandemic still making an impact, sporting and cultural events coming to the city created $69 million in economic impact. We were able to get to that number because of the support of EDMH and now we can push for even more in this critical time for the visitor economy."

"This is a historic moment in EDMH's history," said Peter Ogilvie, executive director of EDMH. "Our hotel association was created in 2013 and since that time has been providing support to Explore Edmonton through funding various initiatives. This Memorandum of Understanding represents a new era of working together for the benefit of the city of Edmonton and EDMH's members. We are very pleased to have EDMH's partnership formally recognized via the MOU with Explore Edmonton and look forward to helping expedite economic recovery for our sector, industry and region."

Other joint initiatives include ventures such as: the World Junior Hockey Championship, supporting longstanding events such as FarmFair International, K-Days, national and international meetings and conferences, concerts, as well as various other national and international sporting and cultural events.

SOURCE Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels Ltd.

For further information: or to arrange interviews, please contact: Joan Currie, Marketing & Communication Manager Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels Ltd., Cell: 780-940-9570, Email: [email protected]; Quinn Phillips, Strategic Communications Manager, Explore Edmonton, Cell: (780) 914-7179, Email: [email protected]