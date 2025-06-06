Edmonton Tourism Awards Honours Outstanding Achievements in the Industry

News provided byEdmonton Destination Marketing Hotels Ltd.
Jun 06, 2025, 17:00 ET
EDMONTON, AB, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The winners of the prestigious Edmonton Tourism Awards 2025 have been announced, recognizing exceptional contributions to the city's tourism scene. Hosted by Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels (EDMH) and their brand Edmonton's Best Hotels (EBH), these awards celebrate individuals and organizations that have played a pivotal role in promoting Edmonton as a premier travel destination. The third annual ceremony was held Friday, June 6, 2025, at the EXPO Centre to a crowd of over 500. "The Edmonton Tourism Awards is a day of recognition, appreciation, respect, and paying tribute to a job well done. We are delighted to host this celebration and applaud the Best of Edmonton in the tourism industry," said Chris Yeung, Executive Director of Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels, the hosts of the Edmonton Tourism Awards.
The winners of the Edmonton Tourism Awards 2025 are:
Attraction of the Year
Alberta Legislature and Visitor Centre
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#attraction
Business Event of the Year
Game Con Canada
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#business
Culinary Tourism Award
Bar OA Farms Culinary Experiences
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#culinary
Cultural Experience Award
Cariwest
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#cultural
Destination Event of the Year Award
Canadian Finals Rodeo https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#destination
Fall/Winter Festival of the Year Award (Tie)
Edmonton Christmas Market
(tied with)
Flying Canoe Volant Festival
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#fallwinter
Great Place to Work Tourism Award
Delta Hotels by Marriott Edmonton
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#gptw
Hotelier, Lifetime Achievement Award
Beth Mossop
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#hotelier
Hotelier, Lifetime Achievement Award
Robin Cumine
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#hotelier
The Peter Ogilvie Tourism Innovator Award and Bursary
Kyle Ferguson of the Oilers Entertainment Group
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#peter
Spring/Summer Festival of the Year Award
Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#springsummer
Sustainable Tourism Award (Budget under $500K)
RiverWatch EcoFloats
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#sustainable_under
Sustainable Tourism Award (Budget over $500K)
Edmonton Radial Railway Society
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#sustainable_over
Sports Event of the Year (Budget over $1 million)
2024 Edmonton Oilers Playoffs
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#sports_over
Sports Event of the Year (Budget under $1 million)
Servus Edmonton Marathon
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#sports_under
Best Tourism Influencer Award
Jen Tomski
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#influencer
Special Mentions
Art Gallery of Alberta
Edmonton Transit Service
https://edmontontourismawards.com/winners-announcement-2025/#special
SOURCE Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels Ltd.
MEDIA CONTACT: Joan Currie, Director of Marketing, Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels Ltd., Edmonton's Best Hotels and the Edmonton Tourism Awards, 780-940-9570, [email protected].
