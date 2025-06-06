Edmonton Tourism Awards Honours Outstanding Achievements in the Industry

EDMONTON, AB, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The winners of the prestigious Edmonton Tourism Awards 2025 have been announced, recognizing exceptional contributions to the city's tourism scene. Hosted by Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels (EDMH) and their brand Edmonton's Best Hotels (EBH), these awards celebrate individuals and organizations that have played a pivotal role in promoting Edmonton as a premier travel destination. The third annual ceremony was held Friday, June 6, 2025, at the EXPO Centre to a crowd of over 500. "The Edmonton Tourism Awards is a day of recognition, appreciation, respect, and paying tribute to a job well done. We are delighted to host this celebration and applaud the Best of Edmonton in the tourism industry," said Chris Yeung, Executive Director of Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels, the hosts of the Edmonton Tourism Awards.

The winners of the Edmonton Tourism Awards 2025 are:

Attraction of the Year

Alberta Legislature and Visitor Centre

Business Event of the Year

Game Con Canada

Culinary Tourism Award

Bar OA Farms Culinary Experiences

Cultural Experience Award

Cariwest

Destination Event of the Year Award

Fall/Winter Festival of the Year Award (Tie)

Edmonton Christmas Market

(tied with)

Flying Canoe Volant Festival

Great Place to Work Tourism Award

Delta Hotels by Marriott Edmonton

Hotelier, Lifetime Achievement Award

Beth Mossop

Hotelier, Lifetime Achievement Award

Robin Cumine

The Peter Ogilvie Tourism Innovator Award and Bursary

Kyle Ferguson of the Oilers Entertainment Group

Spring/Summer Festival of the Year Award

Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival

Sustainable Tourism Award (Budget under $500K)

RiverWatch EcoFloats

Sustainable Tourism Award (Budget over $500K)

Edmonton Radial Railway Society

Sports Event of the Year (Budget over $1 million)

2024 Edmonton Oilers Playoffs

Sports Event of the Year (Budget under $1 million)

Servus Edmonton Marathon

Best Tourism Influencer Award

Jen Tomski

Special Mentions

Art Gallery of Alberta

Edmonton Transit Service

