Newfoundlanders to benefit from two infrastructure projects that strengthen communities

PORT AU PORT WEST-AGUATHUNA-FELIX COVE, NL, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in green and rural infrastructure and modern transportation play a key role in connecting communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Gudie Hutchings, Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced two infrastructure projects in Newfoundland.

The first project consists of improving the water distribution system in the Town of Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove by replacing 2,400 meters of water main and increasing flow in the system. The project will provide a safe supply of potable water to the Town's population of over 450 residents.

The Government of Canada is investing over $334,000 towards this project. The Government of Newfoundland is contributing over $417,000, and the Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove is contributing over $169,000.

The second project involves the rehabilitation of Routes 210, 430, and 510 that run through the Municipalities of Deer Lake, Grand Bank, Marystown, Pinware, Red Bay, Red Harbour, and St. Anthony, improving the commutes of their residents.

The Government of Canada is investing over $23,773,000 towards this project. The Government of Newfoundland is contributing over $28,404,000.

Quotes

"Ensuring that communities across Canada have modern water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to building a healthy, sustainable future, as is ensuring our roads are safe so that Canadians get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day. These projects will greatly improve the quality of life for residents of Newfoundland by increasing access to public water services and safe roads, while maintaining a clean environment where people can live, work and raise their families."

Gudie Hutchings, Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains , on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. $4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Backgrounder

Backgrounder

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support two infrastructure projects in Newfoundland.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $24 million in these projects. The Government of Newfoundland is contributing more than $28.8 million, and the Town of Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove is contributing $169,472 for one project.

Project Information:



Project Name Location Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal

Funding Water Main Replacement- Town of Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove Town of Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove The project involves improving the water distribution system in the Town of Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove by replacing 2,400 meters of water main and increasing flow in the system. $334,370 $417,963 $169,472 Road Rehabilitation – Routes 210, 430, and 510 Municipalities of Deer Lake, Grand Bank, Marystown, Pinware, Red Bay, Red Harbour, and St. Anthony The project consists of the rehabilitation of Routes 210, 430, and 510, and involves seven components: 1. Upgrade and repave Route 210, Burin Peninsula Highway, from Garden Cove through Swift Current towards Kilmory Resort for approximately 11.4 km; 2. Upgrade Route 210, Burin Peninsula Highway, in Marystown from km 143.8 to km 145.7 (1.9 km), McGettigan Boulevard and provide additional left turn lane; 3. Upgrade and repave two sections of Route 210, Burin Peninsula Highway, from Winterland towards Frenchman's Cove for approximately 6.1 km; 4. Resurface Route 210, Burin Peninsula Highway, from Red Harbour Intersection to Power's Pond in Marystown, for approximately 19.6 kms; 5. Upgrade and resurface Route 430, Northen Peninsula Highway, from Western Brook to Green Island Cove for approximately 38 km; 6. Widen and resurface Route 430, Northern Peninsula Highway, from Deer Lake to Cormack for 5.9 lane kms and provide additional left turn lane;

7. Pulverize and paving of 44 kilometres of Route 510, Trans Labrador Highway, from Pinware to Red Bay for 23 km. $23,773,750 $28,404,750 $0

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nl-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada



