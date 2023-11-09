DEER LAKE, NL, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Deer Lake RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador is looking to locate 29-year-old Ashton Decker of Baie Verte, Newfoundland to confirm his safety. Police received a report on November 1, 2023, indicating he was last seen in Baie Verte on September 11. It is possible Decker is travelling outside of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Anyone who has seen Ashton Decker or has information on his location is asked to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173.

For further information: Media Contact: Jolene Garland, Media Relations Officer, RCMP NL, 709-772-6170