Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network to get 6 new transitional housing units

STEPHENVILLE, NL, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Town of Stephenville and the Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network Inc. announced a combined investment of over $3.8 million to support 6 new transitional housing units. Construction of Ne'ata'q Place is underway and expected to be complete in summer 2024.

The planned project is 6 unit (8 beds) transitional housing for Indigenous women and children fleeing domestic violence with 20% of units meeting accessibility standards and all common areas will be barrier free. On site programs and services will include mental health supports, skills development, Indigenous culture and healing, network of supports, children and youth supports. Transportation will be provided for clients to go for off-site programing.

Funding for this project includes:

$3,644,700 from the federal government through the National Housing Strategy's National Housing Co-Investment Fund

$40,000 from the federal government through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's SEED funding

$150,000 in land equity from the Town of Stephenville

Quotes:

"Local communities know their needs better than anyone else. Partnering with those on the ground helps to provide the most relevant housing options and ensure the most successful outcomes. This partnership with the Town of Stephenville and the Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network Inc., will create6 new culturally appropriate transitional housing units that will provide Indigenous women and children a safe and secure home." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Indigenous women and children fleeing domestic violence in the Stephenville area will soon have access to more safe and affordable housing that will also provide residents with culturally appropriate options to honour their traditions. The Ne'ata'q Place project will enable members to remain close to their families and friends, contributing to more fulfilling lives and adding to the well-being of their community. These kinds of projects can transform communities for generations to come." – The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister Responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, Newfoundland and Labrador

"Today marks a significant stride towards compassion and support. With heartfelt gratitude, we announce the generous funding that will breathe life into our Transition House. This investment isn't just about constructing walls; it's about constructing new futures. Every dollar signifies a belief in the power of transformation and the potential within each individual we will serve. Together, hand in hand with our dedicated partners, we're building more than a house; we're building bridges from adversity to strength, from uncertainty to hope. This funding doesn't merely make bricks and mortar possible; it makes healing, growth, and empowerment possible. We are honored to champion this cause, ensuring that every contribution directly impacts lives in need. Thank you for believing in our vision and becoming part of the foundation of change."– Odelle Pike, President, Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network Inc.

"The Town of Stephenville is very pleased to have the opportunity to partner in this important project as part of our continued commitment and support for our Indigenous Community. We are playing a part in Reconciliation, and we are proud of this important project." – Tom Rose, Mayor of the Town of Stephenville

" The Ne'ata'q Place housing project is a welcomed beginning in addressing the need for transitional housing for Indigenous Women and Children in our communities. Qalipu First Nation fully supports this project and looks forward with optimism that an environment will be created which will provide beneficial programs and services leading to more positive outcomes for women and children. I congratulate the leadership of the Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network for the commitment and dedication to this initiative and thank the project partners for their ongoing support".–Brendan Mitchell, Chief, Qalipu First Nation

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 advanced $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.



All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

NHS

For more information on Government of Canada housing initiatives: Housing Canada

As with all projects for women and children leaving domestic violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed due to safety reasons.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see the affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

. For more information on Government of Canada housing initiatives: Housing Canada

