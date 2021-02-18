Newforma acquires BIM One, adding more capabilities for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners

MANCHESTER, N.H. and MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Newforma and Technology BIM One Inc. today jointly announced they have reached an agreement under which Newforma, a portfolio company of Battery Ventures, will acquire BIM One. With 122,000 users worldwide, Newforma is the pioneer in Project Information Management (PIM) for the design and construction industry. Newforma joins forces with Québec-based BIM One (BIM One Consulting and its BIM Track SaaS coordination, collaboration, workflows and analytics product).

"I am extremely pleased to welcome the employees and clients of BIM One Consulting and BIM Track to the Newforma Holdings family," said Brock Philp, CEO of Newforma, "the Global AECO ecosystem is increasingly embracing BIM technology. Acquiring BIM One brings unparalleled BIM expertise and the industry-leading BIM Track software product to the Newforma family."

BIM One will continue to function as a standalone business with co-founder and CEO Jimmy Plante now reporting directly to Newforma's Brock Philp. Co-founder Carl Veillette, the rest of the BIM One leadership team, and their respective organizations, will continue to report to Mr. Plante.

"This acquisition demonstrates Newforma's commitment to continually evolve our technology offering as well to expand our reach across the AECO ecosystem," added Philp. "We are excited to see what additional value we can create for our growing list of mutual customers through a Connector between BIM Track and Newforma Project Center, but first and foremost, our goal is to support Jimmy and Carl in continuing the rapid growth of their business."

Jimmy Plante, co-founder and CEO of BIM One said, "We were attracted to Newforma as an acquirer because we share a software-agnostic approach that connects people to technology and fosters better project collaboration. Though we've focused on different areas of the collaboration problem, we have a shared mission of helping the industry solve interoperability issues. Joining forces with Newforma is sure to accelerate our growth as we continue to fulfill our missions as world-class technological leaders in the AECO industry," concluded Plante.

About Newforma

Newforma's industry-leading Project

Information Management (PIM) software streamlines communication, manages files and simplifies construction administration for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners. Our software will reduce the amount of time spent on administrative tasks, streamline project workflows and power real-time collaboration for project teams. Newforma software has more than 122,000 users in more than 1,200 firms. For more information, visit www.newforma.com.

About BIM One

Virtual Construction and Technology BIM One Inc.("BIM One") is a firm specializing in the optimization of digital processes for the AEC industry. They are composed of a multidisciplinary team of 90 employees based in Canada, the United States and Europe. The company has two brands:

BIM One Consulting

The software agnostic division of BIM One specializes in answering the needs of the construction industry by providing high-end technical and strategic services for BIM deployment within a digital transformation approach. Combining a wealth of industry-experienced leaders with today's technology, BIM One provides guidance and solutions in collaboration for today's organizations, enabling the most complex of building and infrastructure projects to meet their goals and objectives. For more information, visit www.bimone.com

BIM Track

BIM Track is the industry-leading web-based design and constructability issue management platform that empowers teams with improved coordination communication and issue-management workflows. BIM Track can be accessed using a browser, or directly in Revit, Navisworks, Tekla Structures, AutoCAD & more. More than 500 firms use BIM Track in 40 countries for better collaboration. For more information, visit www.bimtrack.co .

