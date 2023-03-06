The entrance of Team Town Sports ushers in a new era of retail for all team sports Canadian athletes

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Sporting Life Group unveils Team Town Sports, a new national banner that will offer all Canadians an inclusive and elevated sports retail experience to service their team sports needs. From hockey, basketball, soccer, and baseball, and all sports in between, Team Town Sports joins the Sporting Life and Golf Town banners, marking an epic introduction to the underserved team sports arena within the Canadian consumer landscape. Set to open locations across key Canadian markets in spring 2023, the store openings will be complemented with a best-in-class e-commerce platform, representing the latest step in the Sporting Life Group's journey to elevating the ordinary and delivering an impactful retail experience to Canadians nationwide.

"By making it a place where all customers can access the equipment they need to play and train for the team sports they love, Team Town Sports represents the reinvention of the sports retail experience," said Chad McKinnon, President, Sporting Life Group. "Our goal is to meet the needs of a diverse Canadian population with a model that feels welcoming and inclusive. Our latest concept will feature all team sports under one roof, allowing us to connect with our customers through a shared passion for sports."

A growth engine for customers and employees alike

Following its launch of three initial locations, Team Town Sports is poised to continue its expansion across Canada. The banner's introduction reflects the next stage of growth and opportunity for the Sporting Life Group and the communities in which these locations serve. Planned expansion for Team Town Sports will result in an estimated 25 locations coast-to-coast, creating between 2,000 and 2,200 new jobs for all Canadians.

The first Team Town Sports locations will open in May 2023:

Market Mall, Calgary, AB (opening May 11 th ) – 3412 49 th St. NW, #100, T3A 2Y9 and approx. 26,000 square ft.

(opening ) – 3412 49 St. NW, #100, T3A 2Y9 and approx. 26,000 square ft. Heritage Mall, Calgary, AB (opening May 24 th ) – 33 Heritage Gate SE, Unit 33, T2H 3A7 and approx. 34,000 square ft.

(opening ) – 33 Heritage Gate SE, Unit 33, T2H 3A7 and approx. 34,000 square ft. Meadowvale Town Centre, Mississauga, ON (opening July 24 th) – 3135 Argentia Rd, Unit 6/LVB, L5N 8E1 and approx. 30,000 square ft.

A destination for players of all teams and at any level

Contemporary and inviting design meets a high-service model that embodies the principle of full, end-to-end service. The ethos of inclusivity will run deep at Team Town Sports and will be best reflected in the staff that bring product expertise and passion for sports to consumers, as well as the categories of products available to them. Shoppers will find the ultimate product assortment across all team sports, genders, and ages, including Kids' Kingdom, a dedicated section of each store that will cater to the youth sports segment, providing a memorable experience as they begin their team sports journey. Team Town Sports will also offer the widest and most prominent product assortment for female athletes, a historically underserved customer base in the Canadian sports retailing market, with a wide range of the best equipment for all team sports.

Enthusiasts and professionals across a wealth of sports including hockey, soccer, baseball/softball, basketball, volleyball, cricket, curling, lacrosse, football, rugby, and ringette will be able to find everything they need for all team sports under one roof. Team Town Sports is proud to offer the latest in simulation technology, deep service expertise, and custom fitting for equipment, making it the premier destination for Canadians at all levels of sport and skill level.

Team Town Sports is the third banner owned and operated by the Sporting Life Group. For more information about the new Team Town Sports banner, visit: TeamTownSports.com

About Team Town Sports

Team Town Sports is Canada's premier destination for team sports equipment and expertise, both in-store and online. With plans to expand to 25 stores nationwide, Team Town Sports offers customers the best inclusive retailing for products to meet the team sports needs for all Canadians. From hockey and volleyball to curling, cricket, and ringette, Team Town Sports carries all the goods and apparel that Canadians need to play their sports the way they want to. Team Town Sports is a banner under the Sporting Life Group.

About Sporting Life Group

The Sporting Life Group is a Canadian retail company that operates three iconic Canadian premium retail banners, Golf Town Ltd. ("Golf Town"), Sporting Life Inc. ("Sporting Life") and Team Town Sports ("Team Town Sports"). For years, Golf Town has been Canada's ultimate destination for everything golf, operating 47 stores coast to coast that carry the largest selection of the best brands in golf, expert staff who share its customers' love for the game, and state-of-the-art custom fitting services and technology. With its vision of growing the game and making golf more inclusive, Golf Town has turned itself into the home of golf in Canada. Sporting Life is Canada's premium sports and lifestyle retailer, operating 14 high end stores across Canada's largest cities in premium malls. A store unlike any other, Sporting Life offers to equip Canadians with the best of everything they need to live their Sporting Life. There, you will find the most prestigious brands, products, and services to feel at your best for a life full of sports and style. Team Town Sports is the home for team sports in Canada and offers full service for players of all sports and ages. With representative staff, cutting edge technology, and customizable products for all team sports' needs, Team Town Sports reflects the latest in the Sporting Life Group's legacy of sports retail.

SOURCE Team Town Sports

For further information: Liam Oldershaw, MSL Canada, [email protected], 647-501-4394