Newcrest Virtually Opens the Market

Newcrest is Australia's largest gold producer and owns and operates mines in Australia, Papua New Guinea and Canada. Newcrest has an exciting pipeline of brownfield and greenfield exploration projects and is known for its strong technical capabilities in exploration, deep underground block caving and metallurgical processing. For more information visit: https://www.newcrest.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Tuesday October 13, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

