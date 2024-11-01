Newcomers Gain Financial Confidence with Credit Canada's Budgeting Resources and Groundbreaking Butterfly App

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Credit Canada is excited to launch its Financial Literacy Month program on November 1, 2024, with the theme "Budgeting for Newcomers: Your Path to a Secure Financial Future."

This initiative is designed to impact the lives of newcomers by offering free, accessible tools and resources to help them manage their finances confidently in Canada. Central to this effort is the debut of Butterfly, a multi-lingual budgeting app for newcomers to Canada that helps build their financial confidence.

"Helping newcomers build financial confidence is an important part of our commitment to support all Canadians," said Bruce Sellery, CEO of Credit Canada. "We know that managing money in a new country can be overwhelming. It feels like everything is different—the rules, the acronyms, the institutions, and even the culture around spending, saving, and credit. Newcomers know it is important to figure out how much money they'll need to live, but often don't know how to do that. And they may worry about making mistakes, spending too much, or being taken advantage of. Our program is intended to provide them with knowledge and skills to reduce this stress."

Credit Canada's Financial Literacy Month will deliver a wealth of free resources through Butterfly, blogs, social media, and webinars focused on budgeting basics, smart saving tips, and strategies for building credit in Canada. The agency will also promote its free e-learning modules (available in 8 languages) focused on building a strong credit foundation in Canada. And, to bring it all together, partnerships with online influencers including Remsaway, Para.Canada, Amit Bhatia, and Shreyti Garg will help connect with newcomers where they are.

"Starting a new life in Canada can be overwhelming", says Nazreen Siska, a certified Credit Counsellor and spokesperson for Credit Canada. "When I moved here in 2014, I learned the hard way how difficult it can be to budget for everyday expenses like groceries, insurance, and car maintenance, which resulted in debt. Now, as someone who has been through that experience and helps others, I can attest to the importance of having reliable budgeting information from trusted sources."

Credit Canada's Financial Literacy Month program is supported by several sponsors, including Canadian Bankers Association, Achēv, PeaceGeeks, and Anxiety Canada. The Butterfly app is supported by lead sponsor Interac Corp. (Interac).

Experience the benefits of Credit Canada's new Butterfly app and learn about their Financial Literacy Month events, webinars, and budget-related resources for newcomers; visit www.creditcanada.com/newcomers.

Credit Canada's Financial Literacy Month activities include:

Launch of Butterfly, the free budgeting app for newcomers to Canada that helps build financial confidence (available in 4 languages)

that helps build financial confidence (available in 4 languages) Free e-learning modules focused on building a credit foundation in Canada (available in 8 languages)

(available in 8 languages) Online tools and blogs

Webinars

Partnerships with online influencers, including Remsaway, Para.Canada, Amit Bhatia , and Shreyti Garg

, and Shreyti Garg Special guests on the Moolala: Money Made Simple Sirius XM radio show and podcast

About Credit Canada

Credit Canada is Canada's first and longest-standing non-profit credit counselling agency. For more than 50 years, Credit Canada has been helping Canadians get out of debt and back into life through financial education and debt resolution. As a national, non-profit organization, Credit Canada has helped thousands become debt-free and achieve financial wellness.

