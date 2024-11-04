New Multi-Lingual Budgeting App - 'Butterfly' - Empowers Newcomers to Canada to Budget with Confidence

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Credit Canada, the oldest non-profit credit counselling agency in the country, is proud to announce the launch of Butterfly, a multi-lingual budgeting app for newcomers to Canada that helps build their financial confidence.

As a progressive web app, Butterfly works on any device—phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop—and offers a personalized, step-by-step budgeting experience tailored to life in Canada. Available in four languages (Hindi, Spanish, English, and French), it guides users through easy-to-follow prompts, providing practical tips, resource links, and recommendations based on their budget.

Whether you're moving to Toronto or a small town in New Brunswick, Butterfly can provide location-based insights on typical living expenses and adjust for household size. It also addresses the unique needs of newcomers, like including a budget line for sending money home, and allows users to convert their budget into their home currency—making budgeting easier and more intuitive from the start.

"At Credit Canada, we understand how overwhelming it can be to adjust to a new country. It feels like everything is different—the culture, people, language, work environment, ways of living, and managing finances," said Bruce Sellery, CEO of Credit Canada. "That's why we created Butterfly—a simple, supportive tool to help newcomers feel more confident about their finances from day one. Our goal is to make budgeting as stress-free as possible so people can focus on building their new lives in Canada."

Butterfly was developed by newcomers, for newcomers, and is available for free at budgetbutterfly.ca , thanks to the support of lead sponsor Interac Corp. (Interac).

"It is important to Interac that newcomers have access to resources that will support mindful spending and management of finances as life begins here in Canada," said Lauren Mostowyk, Head, Integrated Marketing & Communications. "The Butterfly app is a tool every newcomer can use; we are ensuring it is free for all so they build financial confidence."

Key Features of Butterfly:

Butterfly has specific features to make budgeting as simple as possible and build your financial confidence. It is:

Conversational: You just answer a series of questions about income and expenses. In about 10 minutes, you have created a budget that shows if you have a surplus or deficit. And there are helpful tips and other resources along the way.

You just answer a series of questions about income and expenses. In about 10 minutes, you have created a budget that shows if you have a surplus or deficit. And there are helpful tips and other resources along the way. Relevant : Includes expenses that are most relevant to newcomers, including sending money back home.

: Includes expenses that are most relevant to newcomers, including sending money back home. Clear : Converts budget results to the currency of your country of origin, whether that's pesos, yuan, rupees, euros or any of the other 180 currencies in the world.

: Converts budget results to the currency of your country of origin, whether that's pesos, yuan, rupees, euros or any of the other 180 currencies in the world. Multi-lingual: Available in Hindi, Spanish, English and French.

Available in Hindi, Spanish, English and French. Stand-alone: The app doesn't require you to link to other accounts.

The app doesn't require you to link to other accounts. Customized : Provides insight on the cost of living based on where you move to in Canada , and your household size. "Based on your family size, your rent is going to be about $2,000 ".

Butterfly will be promoted with the support of newcomer community organizations and online influencers like Remsaway , Para.Canada , Amit Bhatia , and Shreyti Garg to connect with newcomers where they are.

You can learn more or set up a Butterfly account at budgetbutterfly.ca .

