New youth series Les Autochtones, tu connais? and Théo le loup to be broadcast on TFO starting June 20.

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - From June 20 to June 26, TFO will celebrate the history, heritage, resilience and diversity of Canada's First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples through its programming. Starting June 20 at 7 p.m., TFO will air Les autochtones, tu connais?, a youth series produced by Julie O' Bomsawin, as well as Théo le loup.

Les Autochtones, tu connais? is an opportunity for young viewers to learn more about Indigenous cultures. The show covers various themes, such as music, arts, Indigenous diversity, traditional knowledge, food, spirituality, clothing and dress, and living together. With such a wide range of topics, Les Autochtones, tu connais? offers new perspectives and seeds of reflection to fuel discussions that ensure a better understanding of Indigenous peoples.

Theo le loup is an animated series featuring three Indigenous children who use their totem powers to help the inhabitants of Turtle Bay through various unforeseen situations. The series showcases seven precepts that all Indigenous Peoples try to follow in life: truth, respect, honesty, humility, wisdom, courage, and love. Rich and varied themes such as the humanities, customs, and traditions of Indigenous peoples make these episodes an invaluable resource to be discovered.

Broadcasting Times

Les Autochtones, tu connais? Monday, June 20 to Thursday, June 23: 1 episode at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26: 2 episodes at 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Théo le loup

The week of June 20: 6:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

For National Indigenous Day on June 21: episodes of Theo Leloup will air at 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

In addition to the new series, TFO is offering a special program of Indigenous films and documentaries every night at 9 p.m. the same week.

About Groupe Média TFO

Groupe Média TFO, stories that shape our future.

Groupe Média TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current content in French. Audiences lie at the heart of Groupe Média TFO's omnichannel mission and vision, where they see themselves growing alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. By its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, Groupe Média TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach. At the forefront of digital learning, the company reflects the vitality and diversity of the community it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

