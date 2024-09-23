QUÉBEC, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The California Air Resources Board on behalf of the state of California, the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs on behalf of the province of Québec, and the Department of Ecology on behalf of the state of Washington are issuing the following statement to update the public on our progress towards forming a shared carbon market, also known as "linkage":

We believe linkage will strengthen our respective efforts to fight climate change and reduce air pollution, while also encouraging more governments to adopt scalable, market-based climate policies in the future. We will continue sharing information and collaborating in pursuit of linkage and these shared goals.

California and Québec have operated a linked carbon market since 2014. The Climate Commitment Act directed the Department of Ecology to explore linking Washington's Cap-and-Invest carbon market with other jurisdictions, and Washington made the decision to pursue linkage with the California-Québec market last year.

