New Year, new stats Orkin Canada releases its list of top bed bug cities for 2019

Demonstrating the national prevalence of this growing problem, Canada's largest pest control company has released its third annual list of top bed bug cities. The findings by Orkin Canada are based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments carried out by the company between the period of January 1 – December 31, 2019.

Download here the full list of Canada`s bed bug cities.

This year's top ten bed bug cities are:

Toronto Winnipeg Vancouver St. John's Ottawa Scarborough Halifax Oshawa Sudbury Hamilton

The good news is, that there are solutions to this pesky problem and good ways to reduce the chances of an infestation with a little knowledge.

Bed bugs can be identified by noticing tiny dark coloured stains, cast skins or live bugs. The most effective places to look for bed bugs in on mattress tags and seams, under seat cushions, behind headboards, creases of drawers, buckling wallpaper and carpets.

Prevention of hitchhiking bed bugs from infecting your home can be achieved by:

careful examination of bags and clothing; drying potentially infested bed linens or clothing on the highest heat setting; and inspecting all second-hand furniture before bringing it into your home.

Contact a pest management professional immediately, if bed bugs are suspected.

