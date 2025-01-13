TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons has a lineup of new hot and cold White Chocolate Pistachio-flavoured beverages for guests craving some cozy, winter comfort with a fun twist.

The new beverages available now at participating Tims restaurants across Canada include the White Chocolate Pistachio Latte, White Chocolate Pistachio Iced Latte, White Chocolate Pistachio Iced Capp, and White Chocolate Pistachio Hot Chocolate.

New year, new at Tims: Tim Hortons launches a lineup of White Chocolate Pistachio beverages, plus the popular Blueberry Fritter is back along with the Lemon Cake Donut (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Pistachio adds a deliciously fun and refined twist to the classic white chocolate flavour that Tims guests know and love," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons. "For our handcrafted White Chocolate Pistachio Latte, we also top the beverage with Belgian white chocolate curls for an extra indulgent finishing touch."

In addition to welcoming back the popular Blueberry Fritter for a limited time, guests can also enjoy the Lemon Cake Donut on their next Tims Run starting Wednesday.

Also returning this winter is Tims Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, topped with espresso-infused foam.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

[email protected]