New World. New Skills. Upskilling at the forefront of Canada's success

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - It's become increasingly apparent that one of Canada's most pressing challenges is the growing mismatch between the skills people have and those needed for the digital world. That's why PwC Canada is committing $150 million over the next three years to upskill its 7,850 people to be future ready and to share their knowledge to support clients and communities.

There is a growing need for organizations, governments, educators and citizens across the country to come together to find solutions to close the skills gap. PwC Canada is asking other Canadian organizations to join it to address the skills gap and focus on upskilling to create a more competitive future for our country.

"Upskilling is a complex journey that requires a significant shift in mindset for any organization. It is no easy feat to solve this alone, which is why your public, private and social sectors must work together to equip Canadians with the skills they need to succeed — no matter what the future holds," said Nicolas Marcoux, Chief Executive Officer and Senior Partner, PwC Canada. "By building a movement focused on upskilling, our ambition is to help ensure that no Canadian is left behind in our new digital world."

According to PwC Canada's CEO Survey, only 16% of Canadian CEOs focus on upskilling compared to 46% globally. "Though educational institutions play an important part in closing the skills gap, businesses also bear a large responsibility for equipping their people with the skills of the future. Business leaders' commitment to doing so is key to ensuring Canada's competitiveness on the world stage," adds Marcoux.

In addition to upskilling its own people, PwC is also committed to providing training to 1 million people and NPOs across Canada to help them maximize their potential. "PwC employees will be empowered to share their skills including data analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence with NPOs so they are better positioned to help solve key issues facing society now and in the future," adds Marcoux.

