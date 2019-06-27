New wastewater treatment facility to protect environment and meet growing community needs

LLOYDMINSTER, AB/SK, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in local wastewater systems is crucial to ensuring Canadians and their families have access to modern reliable services that meet their needs, protecting provincial waterways and preserving local ecosystems.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Ric McIver, Alberta Minister of Transportation, Ms. Colleen Young, Lloydminster Member of the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan, on behalf of the Honourable Warren Kaeding, Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations, and His Worship Gerald Aalbers, Mayor of Lloydminster, announced funding for a new mechanical wastewater treatment facility in the Border City.

Work involves building a new facility near the City's existing lagoons to establish a new wastewater treatment system. The three cells that make up the City's existing plant will be integrated into the new system to serve as storage for storm water during periods of heavy rainfall and for sludge requiring long-term digestion. By integrating existing infrastructure, the City will be able to increase the capacity of its wastewater treatment system in an efficient and cost-effective way.

Once complete, Lloydminster will be able to meet the needs of its growing population, and help safeguard regional waterways like West Neale Lake and ensure its treated water meets federal and provincial standards well into the future.

"Making sure communities have the infrastructure they need to provide modern efficient wastewater services is essential to protecting the environment and building a healthy sustainable future. This important project for Lloydminster will allow the City to provide higher quality services to residents, support community development and protect the environment for years to come."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Alberta is pleased to support this critical project which will provide an essential service for the community and protect the area's waterways. The new facility will not only provide Lloydminster with a reliable and effective wastewater treatment system, but will also improve water quality in downstream communities."

The Honourable Ric McIver, Alberta Minister of Transportation

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to play a role in this initiative by investing $12.1 million toward this key infrastructure project for Lloydminster. Once completed, this facility will help position the community for growth, better protect waterways and enhance the quality of life of residents and visitors alike."

Ms. Colleen Young, Lloydminster Member of the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan, on behalf of the Honourable Warren Kaeding, Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations

"Construction of a new wastewater treatment plant will have significant benefits for the current and future generations of Lloydminster and the downstream cities, towns, villages and Indigenous communities that rely on the North Saskatchewan River. This four-way funding announcement speaks to a strong working relationship between our federal, provincial and municipal offices for the betterment of our communities and the environment."

His Worship Gerald Aalbers, Mayor of Lloydminster

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The City of Lloydminster's new mechanical wastewater treatment facility project has a total estimated cost of $81,500,000 .

new mechanical wastewater treatment facility project has a total estimated cost of . The Government of Canada is contributing up to $24,178,915 to this project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and the New Building Canada Fund.

is contributing up to to this project through the Investing in Infrastructure Program and the New Building Canada Fund. The Government of Alberta is providing up to $12.7 million .

. The Government of Saskatchewan is providing up to $12.1 million .

is providing up to . The City of Lloydminster is providing $32,521,085 and is responsible for any additional costs.

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/ab-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/sk-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

