PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - New wastewater infrastructure will provide essential sewage treatment in Prince Rupert after a joint investment of more than $5.4 million from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

Funding will go towards the construction of the new wastewater treatment facility in the Moresby Avenue area to treat sewage from several collection systems in the city. Project work includes reconfiguring existing lift stations, piping and control work, two treatment trains consisting of multiple wetlands, and associated electrical, mechanical, and civil works.

This new facility will use modern treatment technology combined with engineered wetlands to provide secondary treatment that meets federal and provincial regulations. Investing in local wastewater systems is key to improving people's quality of life, protecting waterways, and positioning communities for growth.

Quotes

"Reliable wastewater treatment helps keep communities stay healthy and supports cleaner ecosystems. Taking action through projects like this one strengthens communities and puts resilience at the forefront. We are committed to working with our partners across the country to support projects that guarantee a safer, cleaner future for all."

Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Investing in wastewater infrastructure means investing in the health and well-being of Prince Rupert residents. This new facility will help protect coastal environment and ensure a cleaner, safer environment for generations to come. The Province will continue working with all levels of government to build stronger, more resilient communities across British Columbia."

Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Government of British Columbia

"This project is an exciting milestone for Prince Rupert. Wastewater treatment is a huge priority for our community, and this form of nature-based solution to treatment is ideal for communities like ours. We appreciate the shared excitement for this initiative from other levels of government, and hope that it can serve as a treatment model for other coastal communities."

Herb Pond, Mayor of Prince Rupert

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,198,200 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $1,831,650 and the City of Prince Rupert is contributing $1,465,650 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing and the is contributing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 160 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $765 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $430 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

