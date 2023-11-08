MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Paperplane Therapeutics, a leading Quebec-based start-up in the development of highly interactive and immersive virtual reality games and cognitive behavioural therapies, is proud to announce the launch of DREAM DENTAL, a groundbreaking therapeutic solution that enhances patient comfort and relaxation during dental procedures while reducing procedural time for dental practitioners. DENTAL DREAM allows patients to interact with immersive experiences while remaining completely still.

The development of DREAM DENTAL is the result of many years of research led by Dr. Jean-Simon Fortin, President (CEO) and co-founder, and by Professor David Paquin, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and co-founder. By helping to alleviate dental pain and anxiety, DREAM DENTAL introduces an enjoyable aspect for the patient while also enabling the dentist to achieve more predictable results.

"DREAM DENTAL will take clinical dental care standards to another level. This new device can be used alone or in conjunction with prescription medications. It significantly impacts the way pain and anxiety are managed in dental settings by enhancing comfort for patients, resulting in improved operational workflows for dental clinics and reduced overhead costs. It can reduce pain, perception of pain and memory of pain," said Dr. Jean-Simon Fortin.

A clinical study is currently underway at the Department of Dental Medicine at CHU Sainte-Justine, in Montreal, overseen by Professor Sylvie Le May as well as the dentists Dr. Marie-Ève Asselin and Dr. Wenjia Wu.

DREAM DENTAL is built on the DREAM platform, which was successfully implemented during COVID-19 vaccination campaigns to help children overcome fear and anxiety towards needles in vaccination centres and hospital settings across Canada and the United States. Paperplane Therapeutics aims to extend its effective non-pharmaceutical approach to pain and anxiety management in patients of all ages in dental settings across North America. A partnership has also been signed with two new distributors in the United States, Benco Dental and Allure Orthodontics.

Multiplying the benefits of virtual reality in healthcare

In Canada, according to the Ontario Dental Association, many people experience some anxiety when seeing their dentist. About 36% of people in the U.S. have a fear of dental treatment, with 12% having an extreme fear, and approximately 3% of adults in industrialized countries may have dentophobia and avoid going to the dentist at all. In addition, it is estimated that around 9–20 (%) of all adults in the U.S. avoid visiting the dentist due to fear and anxiety.

"Frequent cancellations and missed appointments are characteristically associated with dental anxiety or phobia. This problem is more common than people think," said Dr. Élise Morency, one of the first dentists to use DREAM DENTAL in her practice. "I have seen the difference in my patients who have experienced this new therapy, they request to use it again at their next appointments. And my procedures or techniques do not even have to be modified."

To facilitate the initial launch in the North American dental market, Paperplane Therapeutics is delighted to announce the addition of Ian Miller to its executive team. As Chief Revenue Officer, Miller brings a wealth of experience and expertise in driving revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and business development within the dental industry. "We are thrilled to welcome Ian to our team," said Dr. Fortin, "and are confident his leadership will drive us towards new heights."

About Paperplane Therapeutics

Paperplane Therapeutics was founded in 2019 by a visionary and experienced team. Combining solid expertise in medicine and interactive entertainment, the founders have come together to design therapeutic virtual reality video games. Their will? Concretely improve the experience of care that children and adolescents have when they must undergo a treatment or a medical procedure in a clinic or hospital environment.

