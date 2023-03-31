MONTREAL, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - TVA Group announced today that Anick Dubois, Vice President of Finance, has informed management of her decision to leave the Corporation after more than 15 years with the group.

In view of her departure, TVA Group also announced the appointment of Marjorie Daoust as Vice President of Finance, effective March 31, 2023. She was previously Senior Director of Finance, leading a team of over 20 people. Marjorie has been with the Corporation since 2011, during which time she has demonstrated leadership and rigorous financial management skills. Among other things, she will be responsible for the execution of TVA Group's financial plan.

"Marjorie Daoust is a seasoned professional who has built an excellent reputation at TVA Group," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, Acting President and CEO of TVA Group. "Our new Vice President of Finance is well deserving of the important role she has been given. I would also like to thank Anick Dubois for her contribution to the Corporation since 2007. With her skills and thoroughness, Anick was able to guide TVA Group's divisions through the many challenges facing our industry."

Until her departure, Ms. Dubois will work with the new Vice-President of Finance to ensure a smooth transition.

TVA GROUP

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film and audiovisual production, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of the most popular English-language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.

For further information: Ariane Fortin, Director of Communications, TVA Group, [email protected]