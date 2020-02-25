New Vice-Chair appointed to the British Columbia Securities Commission

VANCOUVER, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Brenda Leong, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC), is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Johnson as the new Vice-Chair.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Gordon to the BCSC," Leong said. "We will surely benefit from Gordon's wealth of experience, especially in the areas of capital markets and administrative law. His insights and perspectives as a seasoned practitioner will be invaluable in helping to guide our regulatory policy and tribunal decisions."

Johnson has more than 30 years of securities law and senior litigation experience. He was a partner at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG), where he focused on both prosecuting and defending clients on regulatory issues and investment claims, and dealing with disputes between investment firms. He has significant experience in administrative law, having appeared as counsel before many tribunals, including tribunals of the BCSC, as well as before the British Columbia Supreme Court and the British Columbia Court of Appeal. Johnson served on BLG's national board for six years.

Johnson received a Bachelor of Laws from the University of British Columbia. He has served as both Co-Chair and Treasurer of the BC Branch of the Canadian Bar Association, Civil Litigation Subsection.

