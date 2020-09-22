Children across the country have missed many childhood milestones to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but parents are continuing to look for ways to keep hope—and fun—alive. In fact, 6 out of 10 Canadian parents said they are looking for safe, socially-distanced Halloween activities this year.

To keep the Halloween spirit alive, UNICEF Canada's Halloween program has adapted by encouraging children to dress up in their costumes, walk their neighbourhood with their families or bubble and thrill their community while supporting kids in need around the world. The safe, socially distanced walk-a-thon can take place throughout their neighbourhood on Halloween or any time during October.

"Kids have sacrificed some of their childhoods to help stop the spread of COVID-19. They've missed school, sports, graduations, and other milestones of being young," said Rowena Pinto, Chief Program Officer at UNICEF Canada. "The UNICEF Halloween Walk-a-thon offers families a safe, unique opportunity to celebrate Halloween while helping protect the world's most vulnerable children from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows kids to help other kids—but also allows them to just be kids themselves."

UNICEF Canada is also excited to announce its newest Halloween Champions, singer-songwriter and pop superstar Johnny Orlando—who just dropped his latest smash single 'Everybody Wants You' off his upcoming sophomore EP, scheduled for release this fall—and actor and social media influencer Lauren Orlando. They will join GFORCE, a musical group of young girls from the Toronto area who made it all the way to the quarterfinals on America's Got Talent in supporting UNICEF's Halloween Walk-a-thon.

"Kids have the ability to make the world a better place. I'm excited to join the UNICEF Halloween Walk-a-thon to provide a safe, socially distanced activity that not only keeps the spirit of Halloween alive, but empowers kids to make a difference," said Johnny Orlando. "I'm encouraging my dedicated fanbase, which includes millions of empathetic and engaged kids from around the world to embrace their ability to defend the rights of other kids to grow up happy and healthy."

How can Canadians participate in the UNICEF Halloween Walk-a-thon? Children, families and adults can become Halloween Heroes by joining our walk-a-thon and setting up their own fundraising page at unicef.ca/Halloween. Participants who sign up by 9 October 2020 will receive a walk-a-thon package in the mail, including an exclusive Halloween Hero Card with a QR code to help collect digital donations—a new digital form of UNICEF's orange box. Money raised goes towards providing essentials like water, nutrition, education and health care to children in need around the world.

To donate or learn how to get involved visit unicef.ca/Halloween.

Creative agency Juniper Park\TBWA partnered with UNICEF Canada to develop the UNICEF Halloween Walk-a-thon campaign. PHD Canada, a communications planning and media buying agency, is providing marketing support.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our live-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Juniper Park\TBWA

Juniper Park\TBWA (www.juniperparktbwa.com) is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st century business. A global, award-winning agency located in downtown Toronto, Juniper Park\TBWA uses Disruption® methodologies to develop business-changing ideas for brands. The 140+ team of world-class creators and thinkers serves clients across North America, including Nissan, PepsiCo, GoDaddy, Pfizer, Intuit, among others. It is part of TBWA Worldwide (www.tbwa.com), named Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, and one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company. Follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, or like us on Facebook for the latest updates from the Park.

____________________________ 1 UNICEF Canada has teamed up with research agency Fuse Insights to find out how Canadian parents feel about Halloween 2020. A poll was conducted in September 2020 among a national sample of 1,000 parents of children under the age of 18.

