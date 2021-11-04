Trained as an accountant and as a professional licensed in insolvency and restructuring, Mr. Gagné has spent the last 25 years to exercise his skills in small to very large organizations. His career has led him to turn around the financial performance of enterprises, develop business partnerships and deploy new commercial services.

With a Bachelor's degree in Management Accounting (BMA) and his CIRP and LIT certifications, he has a global vision of insolvency financial consolidation, both at the commercial and consumer levels. This unique expertise is accompanied by a keen interest in business development and concurs with Jean Lelièvre LIT's vision and mission.

You are invited to contact Mr. Pierre Gagné by dialing 438 507-5672 from Montreal to discuss with him of your situation or to meet him personnally at our office.

AT JEAN LELIÈVRE TRUSTEE, WE ARE YOUR ALLY!

Jean Lelièvre TRUSTEE has been operating in Quebec for almost 7 years. Jean Lelièvre has worked in the financial world for over 30 years and holds, in addition to the title of Licensed Insolvency Trustee (LIT), those of CPA, CA and Auditor.

The economic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic and the adoption of health measures have taken a heavy toll on the financial health of our companies. At a time when entrepreneurs need more than ever to believe in their financial future, it is imperative to turn around and restructure our businesses and to have a genuine, accessible and professional coach who can make a difference.

It is in the perspective of contributing to a wind of renewal, pro-action and dynamism that Jean Lelièvre TRUSTEE has the privilege of being able to act positively in this context in order to propel the recovery of the financial and operational performance of many SMEs, self-employed workers and consumers

This news is directly in line with Jean Lelièvre TRUSTEE's business development strategy and new brand image throughout Quebec. WE ARE YOUR ALLY!

For further information: Yanina Wilson, [email protected]