New trail network in Niisaachewan Anishinaabe First Nation

NIISAACHEWAN ANISHINAABE FIRST NATION, ON, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - A plan has been developed to add new trails, pathways, and sidewalks across the Dalles reserve of Niisaachewan Anishinaabe First Nation, supported by an investment of $50,000 from the Government of Canada.

This newly developed plan was funded through the Active Transportation Fund and addresses an existing gap in safe pedestrian and multiuse trails in Dalles 38C. The planned active transportation network will provide the community with safe and accessible connections to daily essentials, such as the daycare, Band office, playgrounds and family homes, while encouraging active lifestyles and incorporating the local history, language and culture.

Quotes

"Investing in active transportation infrastructure is critical to the health, safety, and well-being of our communities. The development of a trail network plan is an important first step to establishing safe and accessible travel routes throughout Niisaachewan Anishinaabe First Nation and improving access to school, work and community services."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our Trails Plan represents the vision of our community for safer roads for people walking and biking throughout Niisaachewan. With additional funding, we will be able to build out this plan and create a safer, healthier and more connected community for our children, families and Elders."

Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation Chief and Council

Quick Facts

The federal government has invested $50,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]