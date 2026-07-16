Building Canada strong by investing in upgrades to water distribution in North Dundas

TOWNSHIP OF NORTH DUNDAS, ON, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, Minister Gregor Robertson announced a federal investment of almost $8.5 million in water distribution and network upgrades in North Dundas through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

This investment will allow the Township of North Dundas to meet future residential and institutional water needs in Winchester and Chesterville. The Township has installed two new groundwater wells which will enable the construction of an above-ground storage reservoir. Once complete, the project will support water needs in 1,650 new homes, existing industries, the local hospital, and a long-term care facility.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. The Government of Canada is building infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations – the type of infrastructure projects that support stronger, safer, more connected communities across the country. The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment in water distribution infrastructure in North Dundas will help the Township expand its water service while maintaining a resilient and reliable network."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This federal investment is a significant milestone for our community, helping us replace aging water infrastructure while strengthening the reliability and capacity of our drinking water system. These upgrades will improve service for current residents, support future housing and economic growth, and ensure our infrastructure is built to serve the community for years to come. We thank the Government of Canada for its investment in our community's future."

His Worship, Tony Fraser, Mayor of the Township of North Dundas

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $8,461,476 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can submit a shovel-ready project via an online portal until July 20, 2026, and until August 12, 2026, for Indigenous and territorial applicants. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations.



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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Danielle Ward, Director of Environmental Services, Township of North Dundas, 613-774-2105 x 238, [email protected]