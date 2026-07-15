Federal and provincial governments invest in water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure to support more housing across four communities in New Brunswick

HARVEY, NB, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Four municipalities in New Brunswick will upgrade water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure after a joint investment of more than $8.84 million from the federal, provincial and municipal governments through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF).

In Harvey, funding will extend municipal wastewater and stormwater infrastructure to the new Cherry Mountain subdivision development to enable the construction of up to 100 new homes. This project will also rehabilitate and expand the municipal lagoon system to support this growth, with capacity for up to 250 additional users.

In Sussex, funding will establish a new designated wellfield and integrate it into the municipality's water supply system by constructing a wellhouse, installing a force main, and connecting it to the existing distribution network.

In St. Stephen, Budd Avenue will be extended by 290 metres to support the construction of 108 new homes, including 10 affordable units, with new water, wastewater, and stormwater services, along with a new road with sidewalks.

In Grand Lake, municipal services will be extended to underdeveloped land, with new sanitary and stormwater sewer and drainage infrastructure, as well as a new road to support 21 affordable housing units.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable houses, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"Behind every thriving community in New Brunswick is reliable water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure that supports residents, businesses and future growth. These investments will make a meaningful difference in people's daily lives by improving municipal services and helping build the affordable homes our communities need. By partnering with the province and municipalities, we are building the infrastructure that enables communities to thrive and grow."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"New Brunswick's rural communities are eager to build more housing and investing in essential infrastructure is a critical first step to achieve this goal. These investments in municipal infrastructure create the capacity needed for new housing, strengthen essential services and build stronger, more sustainable communities throughout the province."

The Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"This investment is about preparing Harvey for the future. By expanding our wastewater and stormwater infrastructure today, we are creating the capacity for new homes, supporting responsible growth, and strengthening the services our residents rely on every day. Cherry Mountain is an important step in our community's long-term vision, and we are grateful to both the Government of Canada and the Province of New Brunswick for partnering with us to help make that vision a reality."

His Worship Richard Corey, Mayor of the Rural Community of Harvey

"Reliable water infrastructure is essential to Sussex's ability to grow responsibly. This investment will help establish a new wellfield and connect it to our existing water system, strengthening long-term water security while supporting future housing and development in our community. We appreciate the partnership of the federal and provincial governments in helping Sussex prepare for the growth ahead."

His Worship Marc Thorne, Mayor of the Town of Sussex

"This investment is about more than infrastructure--it's about creating opportunities for families, supporting new housing, and building a stronger future for St. Stephen. We're grateful for the partnership of the federal and provincial governments in helping our community grow."

His Worship Steve Backman, Mayor of the Town of St. Stephen

"This investment represents an important step toward addressing our community's growing housing needs. By extending essential municipal services and building the infrastructure needed to support new affordable housing, we are creating opportunities for more families to call Grand Lake home."

His Worship Peter Dufour, Mayor of the Municipality of Grand Lake

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $4,363,259 through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) Provincial and Territorial (PT) Agreement stream to support four water, stormwater and wastewater projects across New Brunswick. The Government of New Brunswick is investing $2,908,548 in these projects, while municipalities are investing a total of $1,574,712.

Part of Budget 2024, the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focused on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Related products

Backgrounder: Federal and provincial governments invest in water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure to support more housing across four communities in New Brunswick

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/chif-fcil/index-eng.html

Fairness for Every Generation

https://www.budget.canada.ca/2024/home-accueil-en.html

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/housing-plan-logement-eng.html

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/04/02/growing-communities-and-building-more-homesfaster

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, Government of New Brunswick, [email protected]