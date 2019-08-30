New track and field facility to promote active living for Newfoundland and Labrador residents

ST. JOHN'S, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in recreational infrastructure play a key role in supporting dynamic Canadian communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle-class and those seeking to join it.

Today, Nick Whalen, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, along with the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment and Minister of Children, announced funding for the Newfoundland Drive Community Multipurpose Track and Field project.

The new regional track and field site will act as a training ground for the upcoming Canada Games and will increase athletic opportunities for athletes, residents and visitors for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is investing over $117,000 to this project through the Small Communities Fund. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing over $197,000, with the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District providing the remainder of project costs.

Quotes

"Newfoundland and Labrador has a long and proud sporting history. I am pleased to see this important recreational project move forward, providing athletes and residents with the ability to stay active and healthy. The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in public infrastructure—including funding for sports and recreation projects like this one—create growth for the middle class, and ensure that our communities remain among the best places to live, work and raise a family."

Nick Whalen, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is helping to build communities that are safe and sustainable. Through our investments in community infrastructure such as the track and field site, residents and families have access to better services and more opportunities for healthy living."

The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment and Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding will support social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding will support social infrastructure in Canadian communities. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

