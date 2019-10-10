New toolkit to help millennials get started with investing

Is investing right for me?

What kind of investor do I want to be?

What are the common types of investments?

How do I choose the right investment for me?

How do I choose an investment professional?

While the toolkit will help anyone who wants to learn more about investing, the resource is specifically targeted at millennials. That's because BCSC research shows that millennials are more unsure about where to look for information, less familiar with the retail investing industry, and less knowledgeable about investing than older generations.

"We know that many millennials in B.C. want to start investing, but don't know where to turn for help," said Pamela McDonald, the BCSC's Director of Communications and Education. "While investing might not be right the right choice for everyone, starting early and creating a plan is a great way to meet your financial goals."

The toolkit was created as part of the BCSC's objective to empower investors to protect their financial interests and become better informed about investment products and services. The BCSC provides trustworthy and unbiased investing information through its investor education website, InvestRight.org.

