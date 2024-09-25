Visit participating Tims restaurants across Canada to pick up a new Timbits Bucket and some adorable accessories for the spooky season including a straw tumbler that glows in the dark and a boo-tiful ghost-shaped ceramic mug with heat-activated details.





TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Start getting into the spirit of the spooky season at your local Tims with a new lineup of Halloween merchandise – plus check out TimShop.ca for some Tims-inspired costumes for your kids and dogs!

This year's glow-in-the-dark Timbits Bucket features a frightfully fun design including a spooky ghost and Timbit spider. The Timbits Bucket can also be purchased with 31 Timbits to share with family and friends.

Participating Tims restaurants across Canada are also offering guests a 24oz/710mL straw tumbler that glows in the dark, plus a ghost-shaped ceramic mug with heat-activated details.

TimShop.ca has even more Halloween items to purchase including a Timbits Box costume for kids and a Tims-themed lumberjack costume for dogs. There's also a heat-activated Jack O'Lantern ceramic mug, and some fun ghost-themed items including a fluffy pillow, stainless steel tumbler and glow-in-the-dark straw tumbler.

"Every year, guests love picking up a new Timbits Bucket and discovering the latest adorable Halloween-themed mugs and drinkware that they can enjoy at home or on their Tims Runs," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"We're excited that this year our guests can also check out TimShop.ca to get their kids and dogs dressed up for Halloween in a Tims-themed costume!"

