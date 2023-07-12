NEW Tim Hortons Coffee Creamers now available at grocery stores across Canada in three signature flavours: Double DoubleTM, Vanilla Dip Donut and Chocolate Dip Donut

All three flavours in the Tim Hortons Coffee Creamer lineup are made with 100 per cent real Canadian dairy and do not contain artificial preservatives or added vegetable oils.





TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Introducing the NEW Tim Hortons Coffee Creamers, made with 100 per cent real Canadian dairy, and available in three iconic Tims flavours: Double DoubleTM, Vanilla Dip Donut and Chocolate Dip Donut.

NEW Tim Hortons Coffee Creamers now available at grocery stores across Canada in three signature flavours: Double Double, Vanilla Dip Donut and Chocolate Dip Donut (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Tim Hortons Coffee Creamers are perfect for those occasions when you're brewing your Tims coffee at home and want to add a deliciously sweet flavour infusion, whether it's the taste of a classic Double Double™ or an iconic Tims donut like Vanilla Dip or Chocolate Dip," said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Consumer Packaged Goods, Digital and Loyalty at Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons Coffee Creamers are rolling out now to grocery stores across Canada including at Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo, Metro Ontario, Walmart Canada and Co-Op stores, and at Loblaws (No Frills, Real Canadian Super Store, Fortinos and Your Independent Grocer) in the weeks ahead. Tim Hortons Coffee Creamers are currently unavailable in Quebec and Nova Scotia.

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

