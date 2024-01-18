OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Local 203 – Le CAP of the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) has ratified its tentative agreement with its employer, the Centre d'appui et de prévention (CAP), with 75% of members voting in favour of the agreement on Wednesday, January 17 and Thursday, January 18, 2024.

This tentative agreement immediately ends the strike and becomes the new collective bargaining agreement for Local 203 - CAP members, until March 31, 2025.

"We wish to thank our members, partners, and community members for their solidarity, dedication, and determination throughout the negotiations and this challenging strike. Be assured that we will continue to fight for better financing for Le CAP and the crucial services it provides. The Government of Ontario must fund public services in education, health, and early childhood better. It must prioritize ensuring quality service delivery and fair access for all citizens, including French-speaking ones", says Anne Vinet-Roy, AEFO President.

AEFO has about 12,000 members and represents French-language elementary and high school teachers in Ontario from Catholic and public school boards, and professional and support staff working in various French-language workplaces.

SOURCE Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)

For further information: Mélanie Routhier Boudreau, Director of Communications, [email protected]; 613 850-6410