Sweeping Opensignal's February 2026 report with ten top honours, TELUS solidifies its position as the Canadian carrier to beat for 5G coverage, gaming and overall reliability

Delivering the fastest download speeds and unbeaten coverage, quality and reliability, TELUS offers Canadians an exceptional 5G experience from coast to coast

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS announced its industry-leading results from Opensignal's February, 2026 Canada Mobile Network Experience Report, receiving top honours in ten categories, including winning outright for 5G Gaming Experience and Time on 5G, with unbeaten coverage and reliability across Canada. These results make TELUS Canada's Most Awarded Network ever by Opensignal, solidifying TELUS' position as the carrier to beat when it comes to mobile network quality, experience and 5G coverage in Canada.

"TELUS' ranking as Canada's most awarded network ever by U.K.-based Opensignal is a potent reflection of our team's global leadership in quality engineering excellence and our unwavering commitment to provide superior coverage and speed for the millions of customers and businesses that rely on our world-leading networks each and every day," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "Over the past 26 years, TELUS has transformed its regional wireless network in B.C. and Alberta from basic first-generation voice services into one of the most advanced, high-quality 5G networks in the world, covering Canadians from coast to coast. Today, TELUS customers benefit from the fastest speeds, lowest latency, and most consistent real-world performance, spending more time connected to high-quality 5G than on any other network. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our network is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential. On behalf of our TELUS team, thank you to our valued customers and communities for their patronage and support, which have enabled us to achieve this latest accomplishment and build Canada's most expansive network with unbeaten coverage, speed and reliability."

Since 2000, TELUS has invested more than $276 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to boost productivity and support a robust national economy, building a legacy of advancing our country's prosperity. These critical investments have been pivotal to Canada's global competitiveness, driving transformational change and reinforcing our leadership in the development, innovation, and sovereignty of Canadian infrastructure.

