TELUS and AST SpaceMobile partner to bring space-based cellular broadband connectivity to every corner of Canada

TELUS and AST SpaceMobile will deliver satellite-powered text messaging, voice calls and data to expand coverage nationwide using everyday smartphones

VANCOUVER, BC and MIDLAND, Texas, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS Corporation ("TELUS") (TSX: T); (NYSE: TU), a world-leading communications technology company, and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ("AST SpaceMobile") (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for commercial and government applications, have signed a commercial agreement to bring space-based cellular broadband service to places it's never reached before across Canada. As part of the commercial agreement, TELUS will invest in ground-based satellite infrastructure and become an equity shareholder in AST SpaceMobile, reinforcing the long-term alignment between the two companies.

Planned for late 2026, TELUS customers will be able to send texts, make calls and use data in Canada's most remote locations, staying connected whether they're hiking through the backcountry, working at a remote job site, or spending the weekend at the lake, using the smartphone they already own with no special equipment required.

"By combining TELUS' award-winning wireless network and AST SpaceMobile's innovative satellite technology, we're eliminating connectivity gaps across Canada and ensuring our customers in even the most remote corners of the country can stay connected to what matters most, when it matters the most," said Nazim Benhadid, Chief Technology Officer, TELUS Networks. "This is a significant milestone in our commitment to keep all Canadians connected, no matter where they live, work or explore."

Once available, TELUS customers will have the opportunity to use their existing smartphones to stay connected almost anywhere across Canada. The connectivity is made possible by combining AST SpaceMobile's Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, with the largest commercial phase arrays ever deployed in LEO and TELUS' award-winning wireless network, enabling connectivity in areas where traditional cellular network infrastructure is not available.

"Canada's vast geography, remote industries and dispersed communities make universal connectivity both a challenge and a necessity," said Chris Ivory, AST SpaceMobile Chief Commercial Officer. "By combining TELUS' proven leadership in network innovation with AST SpaceMobile's innovative technology, we aim to provide seamless mobile coverage from city centers to the most isolated regions, ensuring people, businesses and first responders stay connected when it matters most. Together, we are working to redefine what mobile coverage means for Canadians, using the smartphones they already carry every day."

This partnership builds on TELUS' commitment to keep Canadians connected by continuing to enhance its network to bring faster 5G+ and LTE speeds and stronger signals to communities across Canada, both rural and urban.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 161 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to enable 4G and 5G space-based cellular broadband to every device, everywhere, for today's nearly 6 billion mobile subscribers globally. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube , X (Formerly Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook . Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

