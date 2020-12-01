The Indigenous & Canadian Tax provides a general resource and offers an overview of the distinctive aspects of taxation for Indigenous Peoples

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada's Indigenous Client Services is pleased to announce the launch of Indigenous & Canadian Tax, a comprehensive guide to the complex tax issues affecting Indigenous Peoples, communities and businesses in Canada.

The new handbook covers a wide range of current and emerging personal and corporate tax measures that may impact Indigenous communities, their members, Indigenous-owned businesses and trusts. Originally published in 2006, the updated Indigenous & Canadian Tax guide provides an overview of the distinctive aspects of personal taxation for Indigenous Peoples, whether living on or off reserve. The book also explains exemptions under Canada's Income Tax Act, recent updates in case law, tax structuring of Indigenous-led commercial ventures, investment income and indirect taxes.

"KPMG's new tax guide outlines the most recent developments and updates in the application of tax laws affecting the Indigenous community in Canada," says Tim Tisdale, National Leader, Indigenous Tax Services, KPMG in Canada. "With this book, our goal is to make our clients more aware of the unique tax opportunities and requirements that exist under the law, as well as the tax issues and situations that can arise. The guide also features useful commentary on tax exemptions, the taxation of commercial ventures and various federal and provincial tax provisions."

The guide is intended to provide a general resource and offer practical information about how several tax rules may apply due to the unique tax treatment of Indigenous Peoples. "It's always important to work with a dedicated Tax advisor and discuss your specific circumstances to help ensure you realize the maximum tax benefits, whether personally or for your business," adds Tisdale.

Indigenous & Canadian Tax covers such topics as:

Canada's income tax exemption for eligible Bands and Indigenous Peoples.

income tax exemption for eligible Bands and Indigenous Peoples. Tax treatment of employees of Indigenous businesses

Indigenous-owned corporations and other entities

Indirect taxes, such as GST/HST, fuel, carbon and sales taxes

"KPMG has a longstanding commitment to working with Indigenous organizations and businesses to support the goals and aspirations of Indigenous communities in Canada," says Lucy Iacovelli, Canadian Managing Partner for Tax, KPMG in Canada. "Through KPMG's own network of Indigenous professionals and our support for Indigenous organizations and programs, we have gained a deep appreciation of the unique contributions of Indigenous Peoples and the conditions that impact these communities. This guide, which we are making widely available, is another example of our commitment to the Indigenous community in Canada."

About KPMG's Indigenous Client Services

KPMG's Indigenous Client Services is a dedicated team of advisors serving Indigenous organizations and communities across Canada, providing accounting, taxation, audit, financial advisory and management consulting services to First Nations, regional and national Councils and organizations, and Indigenous businesses and individuals. We are acutely attuned to how Indigenous People and organizations can deal effectively with emerging accounting, tax, and financial reporting issues in Canada. Our clients across Canada are served by experienced local advisors who are supported by the full resources of KPMG in Canada and KPMG International.

KPMG dedicates Indigenous & Canadian Tax to all Indigenous communities and Peoples in Canada in appreciation and celebration of their past and ongoing contributions. We recognize with deep respect and acknowledge with gratitude that KPMG serves clients and communities located on the traditional territories and treaty lands of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

Commitment to Indigenous Peoples

At KPMG, we are passionately committed to inclusion and diversity, environment stewardship, and the social progress and economic prosperity of Indigenous People in Canada. We believe in the power of education to enable the next generation to achieve their full potential. As a founding member of The Martin Family Initiative, our people provide mentorship to Indigenous high school students. First launched in 2012, KPMG's Indigenous Student Awards offer financial support to Indigenous students in the pursuit of a post-secondary education. This annual award program is administered by Indspire's Building Brighter Futures. We are a member of the Canada Council for Aboriginal Business and sponsor of numerous Indigenous-led conferences and initiatives. Our Indigenous Peoples Network is a critical leadership voice within the firm, with a priority focus on internal education, culture and allyship.

