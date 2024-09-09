Almost half (46%) of older Canadians surveyed had never heard of RSV, despite a large majority (65%) reporting having had a respiratory illness in the previous 12 months 1

With approximately four out of five respondents (81%) wanting more information about RSV, and nearly one in four (24%) highly concerned about falling ill to the virus,1 increased public awareness of RSV among older adults is needed

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - With healthy ageing becoming a topic of interest for many as our population in Canada continues to grow older, data from a new survey has highlighted significant gaps in knowledge among older Canadians about respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is a common contagious respiratory virus. The virus can lead to severe outcomes, including pneumonia and hospitalization,2 and can have lasting impact on adults' daily function and independence.3 The online survey, commissioned by GSK, assessed the awareness and attitudes of a representative sample of 1,000 Canadians aged 50 and above towards RSV and other respiratory illnesses, as well as the impact of these conditions on their life.1

Public health impact of RSV infections

RSV is a leading cause of respiratory illness in adults. According to the most recent data available, RSV is estimated to have caused more than 5 million infections, 470,000 hospitalizations and 33,000 deaths among those aged 60 and above in high-income countries including Canada and the United States in 2019.4

Despite this high incidence, 46% of older Canadians surveyed had never heard of RSV.1 Even among those at increased risk of becoming seriously ill from an RSV infection due to an underlying medical condition, awareness remained low with less than 1 in 5 (18%) claiming to have at least moderate knowledge of RSV.1

Impacts of Respiratory Viruses

The survey also provided insight about the impact of respiratory viruses like RSV on the daily activities of older Canadians. Among the 65% of respondents that reported suffering from a respiratory infection in the last 12 months (COVID-19, flu, RSV, or other)1:

39% reported that it took them more than two weeks to recover. For those aged 60 and older, recovery took three or more weeks for most (72%)

Nearly two thirds (65%) reported it disrupted their daily activities

Three out of five (60%) reported it affected their sleep

43% said it had affected their social events

Almost one third (29%) said it affected their ability to attend work

In addition to impact on daily activities, respondents reported worry about different life events that respiratory infections, including RSV, could cause them to miss. The most common concerns were:1

family occasions (52%)

holidays (52%)

milestones such as birthdays (42%)

Beyond just missing out on important life events, studies have shown that about one-third of older adults hospitalized with RSV experience acute functional decline and may never regain their pre-infection functioning.3 In addition, eight per cent saw an ongoing loss of independence six months after hospitalization.3

Marni Freeman, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada said: "RSV is a highly contagious virus and a major cause of respiratory illness in older adults. Those who are immunocompromised or suffer from underlying medical conditions such as chronic heart or lung disease, are at an even greater risk of severe outcomes. What may be of particular concern for many are the potential longer-term impacts of the virus that affect their level of independence and ability to fully take part in life's cherished moments. The survey results highlight that more education is needed to ensure the full burden of disease is understood as well as ways to prevent it."

Various methods can help to reduce the risk of catching or spreading respiratory infections, including RSV. These include avoiding close contact with those who are unwell, practising good hygiene such as regular handwashing and coughing into a handkerchief, as well as vaccination. The survey aims to encourage more people to speak to their healthcare professional for guidance on how to reduce their risk of developing the potential serious consequences of RSV.

About RSV in older adults

RSV is a common contagious virus affecting the lungs and breathing passages.5 For adults 60 and older, data demonstrate an increased risk for severe RSV infection that can lead to hospitalization.3,6 Older adults are at high risk for severe disease due in part to age-related decline in immunity, and older adults with underlying conditions are at even greater risk for severe disease.6,7 RSV can exacerbate conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and congestive heart failure and can lead to severe outcomes, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death.3

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at ca.gsk.com.

References

