New Survey Finds Canadians See Opportunity to Strengthen Support for Young Adults Entering the Workforce

TORONTO, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - As Ottawa commits $6 billion over five years to recruit, train and hire up to 100,000 skilled trades workers by 2031, new national research commissioned by Meridian Credit Union shows Canadians see a clear opportunity to strengthen how young adults aged 18–29 are supported as they prepare for today's evolving job market.

The survey highlights strong public interest in more practical, outcomes-focused approaches to skills development. The key findings include:

Saeeda Al Qadasi, a Reframe participant (CNW Group/Meridian Credit Union)

7 ‑ in ‑ 10 respondents , including 75% of those aged 25–34, say Canada may still not be doing enough to support young adults in finding careers

, including 75% of those aged 25–34, say Canada may still not be doing enough to support young adults in finding careers 1 ‑ in ‑ 6 respondents believe young adults do not have the skills they need to be successful in the job market

believe young adults do not have the skills they need to be successful in the job market 65% of respondents aged 18–24 and over half (52%) of those aged 25–34 express concern about the effectiveness of current skills training programs

"These findings reinforce the importance of creating clear, practical pathways that connect people to real opportunities. For many young people facing economic barriers, the challenge isn't motivation, its access, said Sarah Saso, Vice President, ESG and Social Impact at Meridian Credit Union. "Affordable, accessible pathways that lead to real jobs are critical to helping people graduate, earn a good living, and build financial stability," Saso adds.

Reframe: Bridging Training and Employment

Meridian's Reframe skilled trade funding program, takes a different approach to traditional skills training. The program combines paid, hands-on learning with wrap-around supports, including housing, transportation, food security and mental health services, alongside personalized financial confidence coaching and post-program follow-up.

While federal data shows that only 34% of Canadians complete traditional skills retraining programs, Meridian's unique model delivers strong outcomes. Close to 90% of Reframe participants transition into employment, self-employment or further career training upon completion. A stark contrast to Canada's current reality.

To date, Meridian has invested $1.3 million to expand Reframe across Ontario, supporting community partners in helping participants build both career pathways and financial resilience.

Meridian founded Reframe in 2024 with a pilot program in Barrie, Ontario. The program now operates in three communities across Ontario, including this latest expansion into Grey and Bruce Counties, working with local partners to support individuals where they live and work.

Expanding Impact Through Elephant Thoughts

Meridian recently announced a new Reframe partnership with Durham-based charity and education innovator Elephant Thoughts, bringing the program to Grey and Bruce Counties through a $200,000 investment.

"Through our partnership with Elephant Thoughts, we're investing in local training models that connect people to real skills, real jobs, and long‑term economic opportunity," added Saso, emphasizing a shared focus on addressing skills gaps and expanding access to opportunity across Ontario.

"I see this program not only as a career path, but as a personal skill that everyone needs in life," said Saeeda Al Qadasi, a Reframe participant. "It's hard for youth to find jobs without prior skills or professional experience. This program doesn't just offer the skills we need, it also provides supports like housing, giving us the stability to focus on building our future."

"So many people just need someone to believe in them," said Jeremy Rhodes, Executive Director, Elephant Thoughts. "If we can support one individual, they go on to impact many more, and that ripple effect strengthens entire communities."

About the Survey

*Methodology:

Online survey conducted by Leger of 1521 Canadians aged 18+ between April 17 and April 20, 2026. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of n=1605 yields a margin of error of no greater than +2.5% (19 times out of 20).

About Meridian Credit Union

Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and one of the largest in Canada. Guided by our purpose, "helping you achieve your best life," Meridian delivers personal, and wealth financial business solutions to over 380,000 Members. Our bold Meridian for Good strategy is aimed at helping people get access to the money and advice they need; plan for a better future that is clean, resilient, and diverse; and be financially confident. Meridian has one operating subsidiaries: Meridian OneCap Credit Corp ("MOCC"). For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca.

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

SOURCE Meridian Credit Union

Media Contact: Erick Bauer | Shona Dias, Meridian Credit Union, [email protected], 416-587-4185